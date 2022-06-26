Dundee United in Dylan Levitt talks with Manchester United as Wayne Rooney butterfly effect is laid bare

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Dundee United in Dylan Levitt talks with Manchester United as Wayne Rooney butterfly effect is laid bare

By Alan Temple
June 26 2022, 9.38am Updated: June 26 2022, 9.46am
Dylan Levitt's Dundee United displays have been rewarded by Manchester United
Dundee United are in talks with Manchester United as they bid to bring Dylan Levitt back to Tannadice next season.

United sporting director Tony Asghar has confirmed that a dialogue is ongoing with the Red Devils regarding their interest in the gifted playmaker.

Levitt, 21, spent last season on loan with the Tangerines and emerged as the heartbeat of Tam Courts’ side, notching six goals and one assist during a dazzling campaign.

He is a regular in the Wales squad and has aspirations to earn a place in their squad for Qatar 2022 after penning a one-year contract extension at Old Trafford earlier this summer.

As such, Levitt’s next move is pivotal – with the player likely to be farmed out again.

Asghar says United remain firmly in the hunt, with new boss Jack Ross firmly on board with the chase. 

“We’re still interested and talks are ongoing,” Asghar told the Sunday Mail.

“He’s just got another year with Manchester United and he’s got a World Cup to aim for, to try and get into the Wales squad.

“Dylan is a player who fits into our system. He is well liked by all of the players and loved by the fans.

“So yes, we are still trying to see if we can do something there. Jack likes the player. When you bring a new manager in, you have to run the list of targets past him.

With Jack, I think we know we are on the right track with targets. When you see Levitt and the influence he had, especially in the second half of the season, he is a player we would like at Dundee United.”

He added: “But right now, he is a Manchester United player. We are speaking to them and they know our feelings.

“Dylan is a player we would like to have but it’s going to take United and ourselves to come to an agreement.”

Rooney factor

However, United face fierce competition for the midfielder’s signature.

Reports in England this week suggested that crisis club Derby County were nearing a loan deal for Levitt.

Fans’ favourite: Levitt

But there was a twist when the League One side were hit by the shock resignation of boss Wayne Rooney, which has thrown several impending moves into doubt.

Speaking recently, Asghar expressed hope that the Terrors’ summer transfer business would begin in earnest in the coming week.

He said: “We’ve had a lot of talks about recruitment. We didn’t want to start moving on certain targets without getting the manager in first.

“We have a good list of targets and we are hoping to announce some of those next week.”

