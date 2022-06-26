Dundee United in Dylan Levitt talks with Manchester United as Wayne Rooney butterfly effect is laid bare

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee United are in talks with Manchester United as they bid to bring Dylan Levitt back to Tannadice next season.

United sporting director Tony Asghar has confirmed that a dialogue is ongoing with the Red Devils regarding their interest in the gifted playmaker.

Levitt, 21, spent last season on loan with the Tangerines and emerged as the heartbeat of Tam Courts’ side, notching six goals and one assist during a dazzling campaign.

He is a regular in the Wales squad and has aspirations to earn a place in their squad for Qatar 2022 after penning a one-year contract extension at Old Trafford earlier this summer.

As such, Levitt’s next move is pivotal – with the player likely to be farmed out again.

Asghar says United remain firmly in the hunt, with new boss Jack Ross firmly on board with the chase.

WHAT A GOAL!! DUNDEE UTD ARE LEVEL! 1-1!! ⚽#MUFC loanee Dylan Levitt scores a WORLDIE! ⚡ It couldn't…could it? 👀🏆 pic.twitter.com/jcXvd0yVnu — Sky Sports Scotland (@ScotlandSky) May 11, 2022

“We’re still interested and talks are ongoing,” Asghar told the Sunday Mail.

“He’s just got another year with Manchester United and he’s got a World Cup to aim for, to try and get into the Wales squad.

“Dylan is a player who fits into our system. He is well liked by all of the players and loved by the fans.

“So yes, we are still trying to see if we can do something there. Jack likes the player. When you bring a new manager in, you have to run the list of targets past him.

“With Jack, I think we know we are on the right track with targets. When you see Levitt and the influence he had, especially in the second half of the season, he is a player we would like at Dundee United.”

He added: “But right now, he is a Manchester United player. We are speaking to them and they know our feelings.

“Dylan is a player we would like to have but it’s going to take United and ourselves to come to an agreement.”

Rooney factor

However, United face fierce competition for the midfielder’s signature.

Reports in England this week suggested that crisis club Derby County were nearing a loan deal for Levitt.

But there was a twist when the League One side were hit by the shock resignation of boss Wayne Rooney, which has thrown several impending moves into doubt.

Speaking recently, Asghar expressed hope that the Terrors’ summer transfer business would begin in earnest in the coming week.

He said: “We’ve had a lot of talks about recruitment. We didn’t want to start moving on certain targets without getting the manager in first.

“We have a good list of targets and we are hoping to announce some of those next week.”