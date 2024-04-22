Amazon worker rumbled stealing iPhones at Dunfermline site

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Amazon worker rumbled stealing iPhones at Dunfermline site

Michael England said he was moving the iPhones from a secure area of the warehouse to elsewhere on site.

By Jamie McKenzie
Michael England pled guilty at Dunfermline Sheriff Court.
An Amazon worker was rumbled stealing iPhones with a combined value of £2,618 while he worked at the online retailer’s Dunfermline depot.

Michael England was a picker at the giant fulfilment centre – taking customer orders on a handset and collecting them for distribution.

Suspicions were raised about him by fellow workers and the thefts were uncovered.

England, 39, previously pled guilty at Dunfermline Sheriff Court and appeared for sentencing last week.

He claimed he was part of an “enterprise” and his role was to move the phones to a different part of the warehouse.

Claimed phone was his

Prosecutor Amy Robertson told the court two fellow employees brought England into an investigation disciplinary meeting, where he was informed of complaints about items going missing during his shift.

The fiscal depute said: “He was asked in the meeting to empty his pockets and he removed a silver iPhone 13.

“It was contained in a clear case and described by one of the employees as appearing to look brand new.

“He claimed the phone belonged to him and was asked by another employee who the last person on the call log would be and the accused claimed to have no idea.

“He was asked to unlock the phone and bring up a photo to validate that it belonged to him.

“He attempted to turn it on and claimed the battery died.

Amazon fulfilment centre interior
England was a picker at the fulfilment centre in Dunfermline. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

“When it was put to the accused there were reports of different phones going missing while he was on shift, he said he had nothing to say.

“He indicated after that he would not be able to prove the mobile phone belonged to him.”

During the same disciplinary meeting, it was identified an iPhone 14 had gone missing on the same date.

The fiscal depute said CCTV showed England had “removed a similar phone from his person” while exiting the premises that day.

Ms Robertson said each stolen phone was valued at £1,309.

Staff decided to contact police and England was later arrested and charged.

England, who now works as a bus driver, pled guilty to the March 31 2023 thefts.

Criminal ‘enterprise’

Defence lawyer Graham Inch said he understands both phones were recovered in a sellable state.

The solicitor said: “He (England) advises me that Amazon will resell pretty much anything.”

Mr Inch said England, of Valley Gardens, Kirkcaldy, became involved in an “enterprise” on the site.

He said he “accepts responsibility moving items from one part of the warehouse, a more secure area, to a different part of the warehouse” and accepts this is, legally, theft.

Sheriff Garry Sutherland sentenced England to 140 hours of unpaid work.

