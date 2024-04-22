Dunfermline star Matty Todd reveals manager instructions for Pars’ final two games

Promotion may now be out of reach for Dunfermline Athletic but Matty Todd is determined to finish the season on a high.

Saturday’s “frustrating” 0-0 home draw with Queen’s Park left Airdrieonians out of reach above but the relegation play-off place still agonisingly possible to slip into.

Possible but not probable – six points ahead with six points to play for and a big lead on goal difference ahead of the Spiders.

Regardless of the position in the table, though, the desire at East End Park is to finish their return to the Championship on a high.

‘We have to kick on’, says Todd

Remaining on Dunfermline’s fixture list is Inverness at home on Saturday, followed by a trip to Ayr.

“The manager said he wants us to win the last two games and put a performance on that we can be proud of and end the season on a high,” Todd said.

“It’s been difficult for everyone in the building with injuries and results haven’t gone our way at times.

“But in the last couple of months we’ve really picked up.

“We’re not resting on our laurels with where we are in the league. We have to kick on.

“After last week we were thoroughly disappointed with the result (at Airdrieonians).

“If we picked up something, we would have had a good opportunity to look upwards.

“But that’s out of reach, so we have to focus on the next game.

“It’s a good point (against Queen’s Park) but a frustrating one.”