Dunfermline star Matty Todd reveals manager instructions for Pars’ final two games

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football

Dunfermline star Matty Todd reveals manager instructions for Pars’ final two games

The Pars finish the Championship season with games against Inverness and Ayr.

Matty Todd runs forward with the ball for Dunfermline FC against Queen's Park. Image: Craig Brown/DAFC.
Dunfermline's Matty Todd takes the game to Queen's Park. Image: Craig Brown/Dunfermline AFC.
By George Cran

Promotion may now be out of reach for Dunfermline Athletic but Matty Todd is determined to finish the season on a high.

Saturday’s “frustrating” 0-0 home draw with Queen’s Park left Airdrieonians out of reach above but the relegation play-off place still agonisingly possible to slip into.

Possible but not probable – six points ahead with six points to play for and a big lead on goal difference ahead of the Spiders.

Regardless of the position in the table, though, the desire at East End Park is to finish their return to the Championship on a high.

‘We have to kick on’, says Todd

Remaining on Dunfermline’s fixture list is Inverness at home on Saturday, followed by a trip to Ayr.

Matty Todd fires over late in the first half. Image: Craig Brown/DAFC.
Matty Todd was frustrated not to take this chance against Queen’s Park. Image: Craig Brown/DAFC.

“The manager said he wants us to win the last two games and put a performance on that we can be proud of and end the season on a high,” Todd said.

“It’s been difficult for everyone in the building with injuries and results haven’t gone our way at times.

“But in the last couple of months we’ve really picked up.

“We’re not resting on our laurels with where we are in the league. We have to kick on.

“After last week we were thoroughly disappointed with the result (at Airdrieonians).

“If we picked up something, we would have had a good opportunity to look upwards.

“But that’s out of reach, so we have to focus on the next game.

“It’s a good point (against Queen’s Park) but a frustrating one.”

More from Football

Amadou Bakayoko enjoys his goal at St Johnstone. Image: Shutterstock
Dundee keen to seal permanent deal for Amadou Bakayoko after successful loan spell
Chris Mochrie scores for Dundee United
Chris Mochrie brings Dee-daft mum to tears after firing Dundee United to the Premiership
Billy Stark hold aloft a Saints scarf as he is appointed as St Johnstone manager in October, 2001.
Billy Stark at St Johnstone: Inside the reign of a manager who picked up…
Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray.
What now for Raith Rovers? 3 talking points after Dundee United finally shake off…
Dunfermline were held at home to Queen's Park. Image: Craig Brown/Dunfermline AFC.
3 Dunfermline talking points from Queen's Park draw as shooting troubles laid bare
Dundee United trio Miller Thomson, No.29, Mochrie and substitute Rory MacLeod are among those to lap up the celebrations with fans
4 Dundee United talking points: From 'rattled' to rampant as Tangerines title is assured…
5
Focus has been on Dens Park pitch. Image: SNS
Has Dens Road drainage caused Dundee FC pitch problems?
14
The scenes as delighted United fans took over the Tannadice turf to toast the triumph
14 best pictures as Dundee United fans toast impending Premiership return
5
Kai Fotheringham roars in delight
Jim Goodwin gets Dundee United promotion party started as Tannadice boss sets immediate Premiership…
26
Dunfermline boss James McPake with striker Chris Kane at full-time. Image: Craig Brown/DAFC.
Dunfermline manager James McPake reveals Chris Kane apologised for late miss as boss insists…

Conversation