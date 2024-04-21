3 Dunfermline talking points from Queen’s Park draw as shooting troubles laid bare

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
3 Dunfermline talking points from Queen’s Park draw as shooting troubles laid bare

The Pars were held to a 0-0 draw by the relegation-threatened Spiders.

Dunfermline were held at home to Queen's Park. Image: Craig Brown/Dunfermline AFC.
By George Cran

Dunfermline are just about certain they will be a Championship club next season.

The maths, though, is not quite 100% with a little bit more work to do.

Six points ahead of the relegation play-off place with only six to play for and a better goal difference by eight, it will take a remarkable turn of events to see the Pars in trouble.

The final whistle in Saturday’s 0-0 draw at home to Queen’s Park was met by a rumbling of disgruntlement from the home support, though.

Mainly because this was a game Dunfermline really should have won to add those sums up to job done for their first season back in the Championship.

Courier Sport was there to analyse all the action.

Goals

In case you missed the scoreline, there were none.

The main reason for that was Queen’s Park goalie Calum Ferrie.

Dunfermline boss James McPake with striker Chris Kane at full-time. Image: Craig Brown/Dunfermline AFC
The Pars had enough opportunities to win this game and, certainly for much of the first half, showed they are a better side than the Spiders.

Had one of the early chances for Lewis McCann and Chris Kane gone in, a comfortable home victory could well have been on the cards.

Though the visitors showed more threat in the second period, Deniz Mehmet only had one real save of note throughout the 90 minutes.

The clean sheet was hard earned and should really have won all three points.

Stuart McKinstry goes for goal but Dunfermline's defence gave little away. Image: Craig Brown/Dunfermline AFC.
Dunfermline, though, are the third-lowest scorers in the Championship – only Inverness and Arbroath have notched fewer this season.

They have taken more shots across the season than Raith Rovers, Partick Thistle and Airdrieonians, however. They are fourth in that particular list – but ninth when it comes actually getting those shots on target.

That lack of scoring touch is a major reason why the Pars are looking over their shoulders in mid-table rather than pushing into the promotion play-offs.

Step-by-step

One point for the Pars or a failure by Queen’s Park to win both their remaining games will see the job done for James McPake.

Securing Championship football for a second successive season is within touching distance and is an important step for Dunfermline.

Since 2013, the Pars have had four seasons in League One – that’s far too many for a club this size.

Dunfermline manager James McPake celebrates with the supporters after victory over Morton.
Now James McPake has them heading back up the way, it is done one step at a time.

Win promotion, re-establish in the higher league and then build for better. That’s the blueprint.

It’s an important summer ahead to build on a solid foundation at East End Park.

But the job is not quite done yet.

Malachi Fagan-Walcott

The on-loan defender strolled through this contest.

Little flustered the Cardiff man, even picking up an injury after half-time didn’t give Queen’s Park the chance to get past him.

Malachi Fagan-Walcott is upended in the Queen's Park box. Image: Craig Brown/Dunfermline AFC
McPake wanted a penalty for the incident that saw Fagan-Walcott injured.

After a few minutes looking in trouble, the former Spurs defender soldiered on and continued to impress.

His performance, combined with the assured presence of Kyle Benedictus next to him, deserved a clean sheet.

A fine January addition.

