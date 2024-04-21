What now for Raith Rovers? 3 talking points after Dundee United finally shake off title challenge of Stark’s Park side

Raith Rovers’ title challenge finally ended at the weekend as Dundee United effectively sealed the Championship and promotion back to the Premiership.

But, with everything outwith their own hands, at least the Stark’s Park side made the Tangerines work for their triumph.

Friday night’s 1-0 victory for Ian Murray’s side over Inverness Caley Thistle in the Highlands ensured their Tannadice rivals needed their own win against Ayr United the following day.

Now all over – bar a 36-goal swing – Rovers still have plenty to play for.

Play-off focus

Ever since Raith lost their crucial game in hand against Airdrie earlier this month, they have been realistic about their title chances.

The defeat came just ten days after the 2-0 reverse against United in the teams’ top-of-the-table clash.

That was not a mortal blow to their hopes of clinching the championship.

But, coming on the back of a goalless draw against Queen’s Park – who United would go on to hammer 5-0 – and being followed by the 3-1 loss to Airdrie, there were too many stumbles from Rovers in the home straight.

It means, however, they have had plenty of time to get used to the fact that United have now won the league, and the prospect of their own play-off battles ahead.

Finishing second gives them a slightly easier passage in the shoot-out for the ‘back-door’ route to the top-flight.

And, although they definitely appeared to have good fortune on their side against Inverness, winning on Friday night was proof there has been no easing up in the face of United’s success.

Partick Thistle or bogey team Airdrie will be extremely tough opponents in the play-off semi-final.

But, having drawn with Kilmarnock and pushed Hibernian and Livingston close in the cups this season, Rovers should have plenty of reasons to believe they can still be promoted.

Laudable season

Raith began the campaign seeking a play-off place.

Having finished seventh last term, a full 14 points adrift of fourth, they had lots of work to do to improve.

Great strides have definitely been made and Rovers had already surpassed their 2023 total of 43 points after just 19 games of this season.

At that point, they unexpectedly sat top of the table and deserve huge credit for piecing together a credible title test for favourites Dundee United.

The next nearest challengers, Partick Thistle, are 11 points behind – and a massive 17 adrift of the champions.

A quick look at the statistics also shows that, with two matches remaining, Raith’s current 65 points would have been enough to win the title last season when Dundee landed it with 63.

In 2022, Kilmarnock secured top spot with 67 points, which Rovers could surpass with a game to spare if they beat Morton on Saturday.

If they were to also win their last fixture, at home to already-relegated Arbroath, then they will have bettered the haul of the Championship winners in six of the seasons – and equalled another two – going back to 2000 (and disregarding the Covid-affected years).

It may not have proved good enough in the end, but it has still been an impressive campaign – and could get even more so in the coming weeks.

Raith’s Pole winner

Kevin Dabrowski’s performance against Inverness was crucial to Raith’s victory.

But his display was also well timed following his exclusion from the PFA Scotland Championship team of the year.

Manager Murray was adamant after the game that his goalie should have been included in the side, which is voted for by fellow players.

He only had to point to the preceding 90 minutes for evidence.

Dabrowski’s saves from Cameron Harper in the first-half with his foot and from Alex Samuel after the break were remarkable.

And there have been plenty more of that throughout a season that Murray was eager to point out is the 25-year-old’s first as a bona fide number one.

There’s no doubt t Pole has things to work on.

It has been noticeable that opposition teams have targeted his kicking. And, for someone who stands at an imposing 6’6’’, he sometimes struggles with cross balls in a crowded box.

But if everything was as strong as his incredible shot-stopping then he would be nowhere near Raith – or even Scottish football.

As a last line of defence, Dabrowski has been reliable – and, at times, extraordinary – and will be needed at his best in the play-offs.