What now for Raith Rovers? 3 talking points after Dundee United finally shake off title challenge of Stark’s Park side

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football

What now for Raith Rovers? 3 talking points after Dundee United finally shake off title challenge of Stark’s Park side

Ian Murray's team have made the Tangerines work hard for promotion back to the Premiership.

Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray.
Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray. Image: Mark Scates / SNS Group.
By Iain Collin

Raith Rovers’ title challenge finally ended at the weekend as Dundee United effectively sealed the Championship and promotion back to the Premiership.

But, with everything outwith their own hands, at least the Stark’s Park side made the Tangerines work for their triumph.

Friday night’s 1-0 victory for Ian Murray’s side over Inverness Caley Thistle in the Highlands ensured their Tannadice rivals needed their own win against Ayr United the following day.

Now all over – bar a 36-goal swing – Rovers still have plenty to play for.

The scenes as delighted United fans took over the Tannadice turf to toast the triumph
Dundee United fans took over the Tannadice turf to toast their title triumph. Image: Shutterstock

Play-off focus

Ever since Raith lost their crucial game in hand against Airdrie earlier this month, they have been realistic about their title chances.

The defeat came just ten days after the 2-0 reverse against United in the teams’ top-of-the-table clash.

That was not a mortal blow to their hopes of clinching the championship.

But, coming on the back of a goalless draw against Queen’s Park – who United would go on to hammer 5-0 – and being followed by the 3-1 loss to Airdrie, there were too many stumbles from Rovers in the home straight.

It means, however, they have had plenty of time to get used to the fact that United have now won the league, and the prospect of their own play-off battles ahead.

Lewis Vaughan celebrates scoring for Raith Rovers as his team-mates surround him.
Lewis Vaughan’s goal for Raith Rovers against Inverness Caley Thistle ensured Dundee United needed to beat Ayr United to seal the title. Image: Mark Scates / SNS Group.

Finishing second gives them a slightly easier passage in the shoot-out for the ‘back-door’ route to the top-flight.

And, although they definitely appeared to have good fortune on their side against Inverness, winning on Friday night was proof there has been no easing up in the face of United’s success.

Partick Thistle or bogey team Airdrie will be extremely tough opponents in the play-off semi-final.

But, having drawn with Kilmarnock and pushed Hibernian and Livingston close in the cups this season, Rovers should have plenty of reasons to believe they can still be promoted.

Laudable season

Raith began the campaign seeking a play-off place.

Having finished seventh last term, a full 14 points adrift of fourth, they had lots of work to do to improve.

Great strides have definitely been made and Rovers had already surpassed their 2023 total of 43 points after just 19 games of this season.

At that point, they unexpectedly sat top of the table and deserve huge credit for piecing together a credible title test for favourites Dundee United.

The next nearest challengers, Partick Thistle, are 11 points behind – and a massive 17 adrift of the champions.

Sam Stanton holds his hand to his head after Raith Rovers' defeat to Airdrie.
Defeat to Airdrie proved costly for Raith Rovers. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group.

A quick look at the statistics also shows that, with two matches remaining, Raith’s current 65 points would have been enough to win the title last season when Dundee landed it with 63.

In 2022, Kilmarnock secured top spot with 67 points, which Rovers could surpass with a game to spare if they beat Morton on Saturday.

If they were to also win their last fixture, at home to already-relegated Arbroath, then they will have bettered the haul of the Championship winners in six of the seasons – and equalled another two – going back to 2000 (and disregarding the Covid-affected years).

It may not have proved good enough in the end, but it has still been an impressive campaign – and could get even more so in the coming weeks.

Raith’s Pole winner

Kevin Dabrowski’s performance against Inverness was crucial to Raith’s victory.

But his display was also well timed following his exclusion from the PFA Scotland Championship team of the year.

Manager Murray was adamant after the game that his goalie should have been included in the side, which is voted for by fellow players.

He only had to point to the preceding 90 minutes for evidence.

Dabrowski’s saves from Cameron Harper in the first-half with his foot and from Alex Samuel after the break were remarkable.

Dundee United's Glenn Middleton is denied by Kevin Dabrowski with one of several big chances against Raith Rovers
Kevin Dabrowski, here against Dundee United, has pulled off some brilliant saves for Raith Rovers this season. Image: SNS.

And there have been plenty more of that throughout a season that Murray was eager to point out is the 25-year-old’s first as a bona fide number one.

There’s no doubt t Pole has things to work on.

It has been noticeable that opposition teams have targeted his kicking. And, for someone who stands at an imposing 6’6’’, he sometimes struggles with cross balls in a crowded box.

But if everything was as strong as his incredible shot-stopping then he would be nowhere near Raith – or even Scottish football.

As a last line of defence, Dabrowski has been reliable – and, at times, extraordinary – and will be needed at his best in the play-offs.

More from Football

Dunfermline were held at home to Queen's Park. Image: Craig Brown/Dunfermline AFC.
3 Dunfermline talking points from Queen's Park draw, as shooting troubles laid bare
Dundee United trio Miller Thomson, No.29, Mochrie and substitute Rory MacLeod are among those to lap up the celebrations with fans
4 Dundee United talking points: From 'rattled' to rampant as Tangerines title is assured…
Focus has been on Dens Park pitch. Image: SNS
Has Dens Road drainage caused Dundee FC pitch problems?
8
The scenes as delighted United fans took over the Tannadice turf to toast the triumph
14 best pictures as Dundee United fans toast impending Premiership return
3
Kai Fotheringham roars in delight
Jim Goodwin gets Dundee United promotion party started as Tannadice boss sets immediate Premiership…
20
Dunfermline boss James McPake with striker Chris Kane at full-time. Image: Craig Brown/DAFC.
Dunfermline manager James McPake reveals Chris Kane apologised for late miss as boss insists…
Chris Mochrie fires home against Ayr
Dundee United 1-0 Ayr United: Chris Mochrie effectively seals title for Tangerines
2
Dunfermline couldn't find a winner against Queen's Park. Image: Craig Brown/Dunfermline AFC.
Dunfermline 0-0 Queen's Park: Player ratings and star man as Pars held in bid…
Owen Beck impressed once more for Dundee FC. Image: Shutterstock/David Young
Dundee loan star Owen Beck named in PFA Scotland Team of the Year
Owen Beck
Dundee boss Tony Docherty on Owen Beck return hopes as he reveals plans ahead…