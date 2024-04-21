Two men, aged 46 and 25, arrested after Inverkeithing incident involving ‘weapons’

Police have arrested two men in connection with a disturbance in Inverkeithing which detectives now say involved ‘weapons’.

The men, aged 46 and 25, were traced at flats on Henryson Road in the Touch area of Dunfermline at around 4.30pm on Friday.

Both men were rushed by ambulance to hospital after being found with injuries.

An hour earlier police and forensic officers had descended on Echobank in Inverkeithing after reports of a disturbance.

A passageway linking Echobank and Roman Road was sealed offer for several hours as an investigation got under way.

Police still searching for a third man who may also have been injured

Residents reported seeing a large number of officers in the area with much of Echobank also taped off.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “Following reports of a disturbance involving three men with weapons at Echobank in Inverkeithing on Friday, two men aged 46 and 25 have been arrested.

“Both men were taken to hospital for treatment.

“Enquiries are ongoing.”

Detectives investigating the incident are still trying to trace a third man thought to have been involved.

A photo of the man, who police say may also have been injured, has been circulated as concerns grow for his welfare.