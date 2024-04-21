Two men, aged 46 and 25, arrested after Inverkeithing incident involving ‘weapons’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Two men, aged 46 and 25, arrested after Inverkeithing incident involving ‘weapons’

Police are still searching for a third man who may have suffered injuries.

By Neil Henderson
Police sealed off the passageway in Inverkeithing
Police sealed off the passageway in Inverkeithing. Image: Neil Henderson/ DC Thomson

Police have arrested two men in connection with a disturbance in Inverkeithing which detectives now say involved ‘weapons’.

The men, aged 46 and 25, were traced at flats on Henryson Road in the Touch area of Dunfermline at around 4.30pm on Friday.

Both men were rushed by ambulance to hospital after being found with injuries.

An hour earlier police and forensic officers had descended on Echobank in Inverkeithing after reports of a disturbance.

Police at the scene in Inverkeithing on Friday.
Police at the scene in Inverkeithing on Friday. Image: Fife Jammer Locations

A passageway linking Echobank and Roman Road was sealed offer for several hours as an investigation got under way.

Police still searching for a third man who may also have been injured

Residents reported seeing a large number of officers in the area with much of Echobank also taped off.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “Following reports of a disturbance involving three men with weapons at Echobank in Inverkeithing on Friday, two men aged 46 and 25 have been arrested.

“Both men were taken to hospital for treatment.

“Enquiries are ongoing.”

An image of the third man police want to trace in connection with the Inverkeithing disturbance.
An image of the third man police want to trace in connection with the Inverkeithing disturbance. Image: Police Scotland

Detectives investigating the incident are still trying to trace a third man thought to have been involved.

A photo of the man, who police say may also have been injured, has been circulated as concerns grow for his welfare.

