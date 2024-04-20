Police swoop on Dunfermline street as two men hospitalised after Inverkeithing disturbance

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Police swoop on Dunfermline street as two men hospitalised after Inverkeithing disturbance

Two men, aged 46 and 25 rushed to hospital by ambulance as police say both incidents are linked.

By Neil Henderson
Police sealed off the passageway in Inverkeithing
Police sealed off the passageway in Inverkeithing. Image: Neil Henderson/ DC Thomson

Two men were taken to hospital after a disturbance in Inverkeithing and a later police incident in Dunfermline on Friday.

Officers descended on Echobank shortly before 3.30pm after reports from residents of a disturbance.

The incident is understood to have happened in a public passageway linking Echbank and Roman Road in the town.

Eyewitnesses reported “multiple police cars” arriving in Echobank shortly after the alarm was raised.

Police and forensics officers descend on Echobank in Inverkeithing

The passageway was immediately sealed off as an investigation got underway.

Police at the scene in Inverkeithing.
Police at the scene in Inverkeithing. Image: Fife Jammer Locations

One Echobank resident told The Courier she saw multiple police vehicles descend on the area at around 3.30pm on Friday.

She said: “There was a lot of police vehicles and officers all over the area.

“I’ve never seen anything quite like it.

“The road was blocked off and all of their attention was focused on the pathway which runs from Echobank behind the tenements and houses.

“I also saw a car parked in Echobank which had a window smashed.

“Moments later I saw a man shouting.

“I could also see that he was bleeding quite a lot from his arm before he disappeared form view.

“Police then taped off the passageway and later on I could see some officers wearing white suits searching the passageway.

“It’s very worrying as I’ve lived here over 20 years and it’s usually a very quiet street.”

Another Echobank local added “All of a sudden there was a lot gong on.

Passageway where the disturbance took place in Inverkeithing sealed off by police.
Passageway where the disturbance took place in Inverkeithing sealed off by police. Image: Neil Henderson/ DC Thomson

“Police officers were everywhere.

“Detectives later came to our door as well as our neighbours asking if we had CCTV or a doorbell camera.”

White suited forensic officers were later seen combing the passageway in search for evidence relating to the disturbance.

Police say incident in Dunfermline linked to earlier disturbance in Inverkeithing

Around one hour later police swooped on a block of flats on Henryson Road in the Touch area of Dunfermline.

Eyewitnesses reported seeing at least four police cars as well as an ambulance at the scene.

Police have now confirmed that two men were located at an address in Henryson Road and taken by ambulance to hospital for treatment.

Detectives investigating the Inverkeithing disturbance have also now confirmed that the two incidents are linked.

No arrests were made as the police probe continues.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “At around 3.20pm on Friday officers were called to a report of a disturbance on Echobank in Inverkeithing and subsequently a call to Henryson Road, Dunfermline around 4.30pm.

“As a result of enquiries, a 46-year-old man and 25-year-old man were traced and taken by ambulance to hospital.

“Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”

