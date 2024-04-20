Police swoop on Dunfermline street as two men hospitalised after Inverkeithing disturbance

Two men were taken to hospital after a disturbance in Inverkeithing and a later police incident in Dunfermline on Friday.

Officers descended on Echobank shortly before 3.30pm after reports from residents of a disturbance.

The incident is understood to have happened in a public passageway linking Echbank and Roman Road in the town.

Eyewitnesses reported “multiple police cars” arriving in Echobank shortly after the alarm was raised.

Police and forensics officers descend on Echobank in Inverkeithing

The passageway was immediately sealed off as an investigation got underway.

One Echobank resident told The Courier she saw multiple police vehicles descend on the area at around 3.30pm on Friday.

She said: “There was a lot of police vehicles and officers all over the area.

“I’ve never seen anything quite like it.

“The road was blocked off and all of their attention was focused on the pathway which runs from Echobank behind the tenements and houses.

“I also saw a car parked in Echobank which had a window smashed.

“Moments later I saw a man shouting.

“I could also see that he was bleeding quite a lot from his arm before he disappeared form view.

“Police then taped off the passageway and later on I could see some officers wearing white suits searching the passageway.

“It’s very worrying as I’ve lived here over 20 years and it’s usually a very quiet street.”

Another Echobank local added “All of a sudden there was a lot gong on.

“Police officers were everywhere.

“Detectives later came to our door as well as our neighbours asking if we had CCTV or a doorbell camera.”

White suited forensic officers were later seen combing the passageway in search for evidence relating to the disturbance.

Police say incident in Dunfermline linked to earlier disturbance in Inverkeithing

Around one hour later police swooped on a block of flats on Henryson Road in the Touch area of Dunfermline.

Eyewitnesses reported seeing at least four police cars as well as an ambulance at the scene.

Police have now confirmed that two men were located at an address in Henryson Road and taken by ambulance to hospital for treatment.

Detectives investigating the Inverkeithing disturbance have also now confirmed that the two incidents are linked.

No arrests were made as the police probe continues.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “At around 3.20pm on Friday officers were called to a report of a disturbance on Echobank in Inverkeithing and subsequently a call to Henryson Road, Dunfermline around 4.30pm.

“As a result of enquiries, a 46-year-old man and 25-year-old man were traced and taken by ambulance to hospital.

“Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”