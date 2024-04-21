Best pictures as families enjoy fun of the fair at Kirkcaldy Links Market

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Best pictures as families enjoy fun of the fair at Kirkcaldy Links Market

Europe's longest street fair has brought thousands of visitors to the town.

Feeling the thrill. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
By Bryan Copland

Thousands of people have enjoyed a visit to Kirkcaldy Links Market as the event takes place at the town’s Esplanade.

Europe’s longest street fair runs until Monday with dozens of rides and stalls to be enjoyed.

The weather has also played its part with the rain mainly staying away for the duration of the event.

Revellers turned out in large numbers on Saturday as Kirkcaldy Links Market enjoyed one of its busiest days.

Our photographer Mhairi Edwards was there to capture some of the best moments.

 

The crowds were busy today with the sun shining.
Jack Bell (3) has a great time on the slides.
Harry Coyle (3) on his favourite ride.
Balloon lady Mandy Bagnall takes her balloon selection out into the crowds.
The public on one of the big rides.
Kayla Davies (4) on the teacups.
Kayla Nunkova (2) on the trampolines.
Coaster craziness at its best!
Hold on tight!
The public enjoy the rollercoasters all day long.

Conversation