Best pictures as families enjoy fun of the fair at Kirkcaldy Links Market

Thousands of people have enjoyed a visit to Kirkcaldy Links Market as the event takes place at the town’s Esplanade.

Europe’s longest street fair runs until Monday with dozens of rides and stalls to be enjoyed.

The weather has also played its part with the rain mainly staying away for the duration of the event.

Revellers turned out in large numbers on Saturday as Kirkcaldy Links Market enjoyed one of its busiest days.

Our photographer Mhairi Edwards was there to capture some of the best moments.