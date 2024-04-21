Fife Best pictures as families enjoy fun of the fair at Kirkcaldy Links Market Europe's longest street fair has brought thousands of visitors to the town. Feeling the thrill. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson By Bryan Copland April 21 2024, 2:00pm April 21 2024, 2:00pm Share Best pictures as families enjoy fun of the fair at Kirkcaldy Links Market Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/fife/4954262/best-pictures-kirkcaldy-links-market/ Copy Link 0 comment Thousands of people have enjoyed a visit to Kirkcaldy Links Market as the event takes place at the town’s Esplanade. Europe’s longest street fair runs until Monday with dozens of rides and stalls to be enjoyed. The weather has also played its part with the rain mainly staying away for the duration of the event. Revellers turned out in large numbers on Saturday as Kirkcaldy Links Market enjoyed one of its busiest days. Our photographer Mhairi Edwards was there to capture some of the best moments. The crowds were busy today with the sun shining. Jack Bell (3) has a great time on the slides. Harry Coyle (3) on his favourite ride. Balloon lady Mandy Bagnall takes her balloon selection out into the crowds. The public on one of the big rides. Kayla Davies (4) on the teacups. Kayla Nunkova (2) on the trampolines. Coaster craziness at its best! Hold on tight! The public enjoy the rollercoasters all day long.
