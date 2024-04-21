Inverkeithing disturbance: Third man who may be injured now sought by police

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Inverkeithing disturbance: Third man who may be injured now sought by police

Two men aged 46 and 20 were rushed to hospital following Friday's incident.

By Neil Henderson
An image of the third man police want to trace in connection with the Inverkeithing disturbance.
An image of the third man police want to trace in connection with the Inverkeithing disturbance. Image: Police Scotland

Police investigating Friday’s disturbance in Inverkeithing, which resulted in two men being rushed to hospital, are now seeking a third man seen in the area who may also have been injured.

Detectives leading the probe into the incident say they now want to trace the man and have concerns for his welfare.

He was seen in the Echobank area around 4.30pm on Friday.

Reports suggest he may have been injured and officers are now keen to trace him.

He’s described as around 5ft 6in to 5ft 8in tall, of thin build with an Eastern European complexion.

Police sealed off the passageway in Inverkeithing
Police sealed off the passageway in Inverkeithing. Image: Neil Henderson/ DC Thomson

He has cropped, black hair which is shorter at the sides and was unshaven.

At the time he was wearing light blue jeans, white trainers and green two-tone hooded top.

Police say concerns are growing for the man’s welfare

Police descended on Echobank in Inverkeithing shortly before 3.30pm on Friday after reports of a disturbance.

A public passageway linking Echbank with Roman Road was sealed off as police and forensic officers searched the area.

Around an hour later at 4.30pm large numbers of police swooped on a block of flats on Henryson Road in the Touch area of Dunfermline.

Two men, aged 46 and 25, were traced and taken by ambulance to hospital for treatment.

Police later confirmed that the two incidents were linked.

Commenting on the police appeal to trace the third man, Inspector Conrad Musgrave, Glenrothes Police Station, said they were growing increasingly concerned for the man’s welfare.

He added: “We urgently want to trace him to ensure he’s safe and well.

“I’d urge anyone who recognises him, or has any information on his whereabouts, to contact us.”

Anyone with information should call Police Scotland on 101 quoting reference 2163 of 19 April.