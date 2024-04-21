Inverkeithing disturbance: Third man who may be injured now sought by police

Police investigating Friday’s disturbance in Inverkeithing, which resulted in two men being rushed to hospital, are now seeking a third man seen in the area who may also have been injured.

Detectives leading the probe into the incident say they now want to trace the man and have concerns for his welfare.

He was seen in the Echobank area around 4.30pm on Friday.

Reports suggest he may have been injured and officers are now keen to trace him.

He’s described as around 5ft 6in to 5ft 8in tall, of thin build with an Eastern European complexion.

He has cropped, black hair which is shorter at the sides and was unshaven.

At the time he was wearing light blue jeans, white trainers and green two-tone hooded top.

Police say concerns are growing for the man’s welfare

Police descended on Echobank in Inverkeithing shortly before 3.30pm on Friday after reports of a disturbance.

A public passageway linking Echbank with Roman Road was sealed off as police and forensic officers searched the area.

Around an hour later at 4.30pm large numbers of police swooped on a block of flats on Henryson Road in the Touch area of Dunfermline.

Two men, aged 46 and 25, were traced and taken by ambulance to hospital for treatment.

Police later confirmed that the two incidents were linked.

Commenting on the police appeal to trace the third man, Inspector Conrad Musgrave, Glenrothes Police Station, said they were growing increasingly concerned for the man’s welfare.

He added: “We urgently want to trace him to ensure he’s safe and well.

“I’d urge anyone who recognises him, or has any information on his whereabouts, to contact us.”

Anyone with information should call Police Scotland on 101 quoting reference 2163 of 19 April.