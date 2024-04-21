Stunning 4-bed terrace on iconic St Andrews street goes up for sale

A rare opportunity to own a four-bedroom terrace house on one of St Andrews’ most iconic streets has hit the market at offers over £1.1m.

The stunning 14 South Castle Street dates from 1820 and is a traditional, stone-built terraced house situated close to the historic abbey and castle ruins.

Decorated to an impeccable standard, the property also boasts a private walled garden.

Internally, the property has a large kitchen as well as four bedrooms, three of which are en suite.

There is also a shower room downstairs beside the family room which can be used as an overflow bedroom.

You enter the property to vestibule which gives access to the hall with stairs up to the first floor.

The sitting room has a wooden floor and fireplace with solid fuel stove.

To the rear is a hallway with a glazed door to the garden.

An open plan kitchen connects to the dining room which has glazed double doors to a patio outside allowing for alfresco dining and entertaining.

The first floor landing accesses two large and well appointed bedrooms

St Andrews golf course – the home of golf -is just a short distance from the door

On the second floor is a landing and reading area as well as two further bedrooms which makes this a perfect and spacious family home.

The rear of the house opens to a west facing walled garden offering a tranquil and quiet outdoor space to relax.

St Andrews home for sale in ‘prime location’

A path runs either side of a lawn area and there’s a wooden shed to the rear of the garden.

This beautiful and desirable property commands a prime location within the historic town home to one of Britain’s oldest universities.

Just a short distance from the castle and abbey ruins, the world famous St Andrews golf course – widely accepted as the home of golf – is less than half a mile from the front door.

Property specialists, Savills are handling the sale with 14 South Castle Street on the market at offers over £1,100,000.