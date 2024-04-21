Stunning 4-bed terrace on iconic St Andrews street goes up for sale

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Stunning 4-bed terrace on iconic St Andrews street goes up for sale

The world-famous 'home of golf' is just a short walk away.

By Neil Henderson
South Castle Street in St Andrews.
South Castle Street in St Andrews. Image: Savills

A rare opportunity to own a four-bedroom terrace house on one of St Andrews’ most iconic streets has hit the market at offers over £1.1m.

The stunning 14 South Castle Street dates from 1820 and is a traditional, stone-built terraced house situated close to the historic abbey and castle ruins.

Decorated to an impeccable standard, the property also boasts a private walled garden.

The stone-built terrace on South Castle Street in St Andrews.
The stone-built terrace on South Castle Street in St Andrews. Image: Savills
Family sitting room.
Family sitting room. Image: Savills
Another view of the sitting room.
Another view of the sitting room. Image: Savills
Kitchen and dining area.
Kitchen and dining area. Image: Savills
The spacious kitchen.
The spacious kitchen. Image: Savills
A perfect space to entertain guests.
A perfect space to entertain guests. Image: Savills

Internally, the property has a large kitchen as well as four bedrooms, three of which are en suite.

There is also a shower room downstairs beside the family room which can be used as an overflow bedroom.

You enter the property to vestibule which gives access to the hall with stairs up to the first floor.

The sitting room has a wooden floor and fireplace with solid fuel stove.

To the rear is a hallway with a glazed door to the garden.

Hall leading to first floor.
Hall leading to first floor. Image: Savills
The main bedroom.
The main bedroom. Image: Savills
En suite shower room.
En suite shower room. Image: Savills
Another of the large bedrooms.
Another of the large bedrooms. Image: Savills
En suite.
One of three en suites at the property. Image: Savills
Family size bathroom.
family sized bathroom. Image: Savills
First floor landing.
First floor landing. Image: Savills
Family sitting room.
Family sitting room. Image: Savills
Reading area.
Reading area. Image: Savills
Fourth bedroom and shower room.
Fourth bedroom and shower room. Image: Savills

An open plan kitchen connects to the dining room which has glazed double doors to a patio outside allowing for alfresco dining and entertaining.

The first floor landing accesses two large and well appointed bedrooms

St Andrews golf course – the home of golf -is just a short distance from the door

On the second floor is a landing and reading area as well as two further bedrooms which makes this a perfect and spacious family home.

The rear of the house opens to a west facing walled garden offering a tranquil and quiet outdoor space to relax.

Patio area.
Patio area. Image: Savills
A view of the walled garden.
A view of the walled garden. Image: Savills
Rear garden area.
Rear garden area. Image: Savills
Aerial view of 14 South Castle Street.
Aerial view of 14 South Castle Street. Image: Savills
14 South Castle Street is just yards from the historic St Andrews abbey and castle ruins.
14 South Castle Street is just yards from the historic St Andrews abbey and castle ruins. Image: Savills

St Andrews home for sale in ‘prime location’

A path runs either side of a lawn area and there’s a wooden shed to the rear of the garden.

This beautiful and desirable property commands a prime location within the historic town home to one of Britain’s oldest universities.

Just a short distance from the castle and abbey ruins, the world famous St Andrews golf course – widely accepted as the home of golf – is less than half a mile from the front door.

Property specialists, Savills are handling the sale with 14 South Castle Street on the market at offers over £1,100,000.

