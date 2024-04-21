IN PICTURES: Model railway fans make tracks for Kirriemuir

Model railway enthusiasts had a chance to see a ten-year labour of love in a weekend Kirriemuir exhibition.

Local collector Dale Smith is the driving force of the event which brings memory lane layouts from throughout Scotland to the town.

And retired teacher Dale presented a rare display for the first time north of the border.

His layout featured Bayko buildings, which pre-dates Lego by 20 years.

Using only limited Bayko parts from 1934 – 1937, Dale has put together a vast range of model industrial buildings in his attic.

The factories and smoking lums made their exhibition debut at the Hornby Railway Collectors Association event in Newark earlier this month.

“The inspiration for the industrial buildings are memories of the many factories in Arbroath in the 1950s and 1960s and also Portobello power station in its heyday,” said Dale.

Other layouts at Saturday’s display in Kirrie Guide Halls ranged from pre-war Hornby Dublo to historic German Bing Gauge models.

And local man Ian Cruickshanks displayed his beautifully engineered 3½” and 5” gauge live steam locomotives.

Photographer Paul Reid captured the variety on show in Kirrie.