IN PICTURES: Model railway fans make tracks for Kirriemuir

Memory lane layouts on display in the Angus town for an annual collectors' event included a 10-year labour of love by event organiser Dale Smith.

All change for an exhibitor at the Kirriemuir event. Image: Paul Reid
All change for an exhibitor at the Kirriemuir event. Image: Paul Reid
By Graham Brown

Model railway enthusiasts had a chance to see a ten-year labour of love in a weekend Kirriemuir exhibition.

Local collector Dale Smith is the driving force of the event which brings memory lane layouts from throughout Scotland to the town.

And retired teacher Dale presented a rare display for the first time north of the border.

His layout featured Bayko buildings, which pre-dates Lego by 20 years.

Using only limited Bayko parts from 1934 – 1937, Dale has put together a vast range of model industrial buildings in his attic.

The factories and smoking lums made their exhibition debut at the Hornby Railway Collectors Association event in Newark earlier this month.

Rare Bayko buildings at Kirriemuir model railway exhibition.
The impressive Bayko buildings layout.

“The inspiration for the industrial buildings are memories of the many factories in Arbroath in the 1950s and 1960s and also Portobello power station in its heyday,” said Dale.

Other layouts at Saturday’s display in Kirrie Guide Halls ranged from pre-war Hornby Dublo to historic German Bing Gauge models.

And local man Ian Cruickshanks displayed his beautifully engineered 3½” and 5” gauge live steam locomotives.

Photographer Paul Reid captured the variety on show in Kirrie. 

Kirriemuir model railway exhibition at Guide Halls.
Perfection in miniature.
Model railway show at Kirriemuir.
Edinburgh exhibitor Nicholas Oddy winding up one of his clockwork engines.
Kirriemuir model railway exhibition.
Bridging the ages in model railway world.
Visitors at Kirriemuir model railway exhibition.
Thomas Allbury-Wotherspoon, 7, and his grandad Tom Wotherspoon enjoy one of the displays.
Model railway layouts at Kirriemuir collectors' event.
Nicolas Oddy from Edinburgh videos his clockwork layout dating from the 1890’s until the First World War.
Model railway display at Kirriemuir Guide Halls.
Lots on offer for the enthusiasts.
Vintage railway models at Kirriemuir exhibition.
Topping up the tank.
Kirriemuir model railway exhibition.
Collectors pieces featured in the layouts.
Bayko model railway buildings in Kirriemuir exhibition.
Smoking lums and steam locomotives.
Hornby trains on show in Kirriemuir model railway exhibition.
Famous names.
Kirriemuir model railway exhibition.
A platform for model enthusiasts.
Model railway buildings on show in Kirriemuir exhibition.
Dale Smith and Graham Pascal of the Broon Toon Boys with the array of Bayko buildings display.
Kirriemuir model railway event layout.
One of the Kirrie layouts.
Hornby trains at Kirriemuir model railway event.
Last call for a rare model.
Kirriemuir model railway exhibition in Guide Halls.
Talking trains.
Bayko model railway building collection of Kirriemuir's Dale Smith.
Visitor Richard Shelton captures the Bayko display.
Model railway enthusiast Dale Smith from Kirriemuir with a Bayko display.
Dale Smith with the Bayko layout.
Kirriemuir model trains exhibition.
Attention to detail.
Kirriemuir model railway event.
Awaiting trackside collection.
Model trains at Kirriemuir collectors event.
Admiring a model locomotive.
Miniature buildings at Kirriemuir model railway exhibition.
A busy scene in miniature.

 

