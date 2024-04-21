Man charged in connection with hate crime in Dundee city centre

Police have charged a man in connection with a hate crime which occurred in Dundee city centre on Saturday.

Officers investigating the incident arrested a 52-year-old man following the incident which happened on High Street at around 2.30pm.

He was later charged in connection with the offence and is due to appear in court this week.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “A 52-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with a hate crime which happened in Dundee City Centre around 2.30pm on Saturday.

“A report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal and he is expected to appear at court at a later date.”