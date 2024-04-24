Premiership a ‘better place’ with Dundee United as Jim Goodwin outlines major summer recruitment boost

Jim Goodwin reckons Dundee United will be an “attractive proposition” in the transfer market as the Tannadice boss plots the club’s impending Premiership push.

And Goodwin firmly believes the top-flight will be a better place for the return of the Tangerines.

United effectively secured promotion with a 1-0 win over Ayr United, extending their advantage over Raith Rovers to six points with two games left to play – and a superior goal difference of 36.

While Goodwin has urged his players to relish a pressure-free end to the season, his own attention will swiftly turn to assembling a side ready for the step up.

He has already acknowledged that the Premiership is a “different kettle of fish” to the second tier but believes – contrary to last summer – that United are building from a position of strength.

“Recruitment was difficult last summer because players want to play at the highest level possible,” reflected Goodwin.

“Some of those we targeted had options in the league above or in more competitive leagues in England.

“Now, we are in a good position, and I believe Dundee United are a very attractive proposition now that we are back in the Premiership.

“We’ve balanced the books but will have a competitive budget.

“There’s going to be a lot of good players available in the summer – as there is every year – and it’s just about picking the right ones; players who suit the character we are trying to build within the group.”

Contract talks for Tannadice stars

Spotlighting the importance of getting the league won in good time, Goodwin added: “We’ve done a lot of hard work already.

“That’s not me saying we’ll have players announced in the next fortnight – but we have put ourselves in a really good position to start negotiations a little earlier than what would have been otherwise possible.”

While already eyeing new recruits, a host of players are out of contract at Tannadice in the coming weeks. Their futures can soon be clarified.

Those include Scott McMann, Louis Moult, Kevin Holt, Ross Graham, David Wotherspoon and title-winning goal hero Chris Mochrie.

“There are certainly players within the group we want to sit down and talk to about extending,” added Goodwin.

“I know the players really enjoy being here.

“They have loved being part of what we have achieved, and I think there’s a recognition that they are playing for one of the biggest clubs in Scotland.

“There are a lot of incentives to stay here.”

Goodwin: ‘We won’t make the same mistakes again’

Indeed, Goodwin reckons the scale and stature of United will ensure their return to the top table will be a net positive for the Scottish game.

He added: “It (promotion) is exciting for everyone connected to the club, but I also think the Scottish Premiership is a better place with clubs like Dundee United in it.

“I’m not sure anyone can disagree with that.

“Yes, all clubs have their rivalries, and every fan loves their own team, but ultimately everyone knows that Dundee United are one of the biggest clubs in the country.

“In terms of facilities, infrastructure, fan-base; the top-flight is where this club belongs – and we need to learn from mistakes of the past and ensure we don’t do the same thing again. And we won’t.”