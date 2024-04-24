Premiership a ‘better place’ with Dundee United as Jim Goodwin outlines major summer recruitment boost

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Premiership a ‘better place’ with Dundee United as Jim Goodwin outlines major summer recruitment boost

United's early promotion has allowed plans for next season to accelerate.

Dundee United Tony Watt is surrounded by fans.
Tony Watt relishes promotion as he is surrounded by fans. Image: SNS
By Alan Temple

Jim Goodwin reckons Dundee United will be an “attractive proposition” in the transfer market as the Tannadice boss plots the club’s impending Premiership push.

And Goodwin firmly believes the top-flight will be a better place for the return of the Tangerines.

United effectively secured promotion with a 1-0 win over Ayr United, extending their advantage over Raith Rovers to six points with two games left to play – and a superior goal difference of 36.

While Goodwin has urged his players to relish a pressure-free end to the season, his own attention will swiftly turn to assembling a side ready for the step up.

He has already acknowledged that the Premiership is a “different kettle of fish” to the second tier but believes – contrary to last summer – that United are building from a position of strength.

Chris Mochrie celebrates after rippling the net for Dundee United
Mochrie celebrates after firing Dundee United back to the big time. Image: Shutterstock.

“Recruitment was difficult last summer because players want to play at the highest level possible,” reflected Goodwin.

“Some of those we targeted had options in the league above or in more competitive leagues in England.

“Now, we are in a good position, and I believe Dundee United are a very attractive proposition now that we are back in the Premiership.

“We’ve balanced the books but will have a competitive budget.

“There’s going to be a lot of good players available in the summer – as there is every year – and it’s just about picking the right ones; players who suit the character we are trying to build within the group.”

Jim Goodwin is determined to ensure Dundee United are competitive in the top-flight
Goodwin is determined to ensure United are competitive in the top-flight. Image: SNS

Contract talks for Tannadice stars

Spotlighting the importance of getting the league won in good time, Goodwin added: “We’ve done a lot of hard work already.

“That’s not me saying we’ll have players announced in the next fortnight – but we have put ourselves in a really good position to start negotiations a little earlier than what would have been otherwise possible.”

While already eyeing new recruits, a host of players are out of contract at Tannadice in the coming weeks. Their futures can soon be clarified.

Those include Scott McMann, Louis Moult, Kevin Holt, Ross Graham, David Wotherspoon and title-winning goal hero Chris Mochrie.

David Wotherspoon points the way for Dundee United
David Wotherspoon has already put on record his desire to stay at United. Image: Shutterstock.

“There are certainly players within the group we want to sit down and talk to about extending,” added Goodwin.

“I know the players really enjoy being here.

“They have loved being part of what we have achieved, and I think there’s a recognition that they are playing for one of the biggest clubs in Scotland.

“There are a lot of incentives to stay here.”

Goodwin: ‘We won’t make the same mistakes again’

Indeed, Goodwin reckons the scale and stature of United will ensure their return to the top table will be a net positive for the Scottish game.

The scenes as delighted United fans took over the Tannadice turf to toast the triumph
The scenes as delighted United fans took over the Tannadice turf to toast the triumph. Image: Shutterstock

He added: “It (promotion) is exciting for everyone connected to the club, but I also think the Scottish Premiership is a better place with clubs like Dundee United in it.

“I’m not sure anyone can disagree with that.

Yes, all clubs have their rivalries, and every fan loves their own team, but ultimately everyone knows that Dundee United are one of the biggest clubs in the country.

“In terms of facilities, infrastructure, fan-base; the top-flight is where this club belongs – and we need to learn from mistakes of the past and ensure we don’t do the same thing again. And we won’t.”

