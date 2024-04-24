Car thief hit child with stolen vehicle in Dundee and led police on wild chase across Perthshire and Angus

A 14-year-old boy was thrown into the air after being struck by a driver who sped off in a stolen car in Dundee.

Two months later, Robin Alcorn led police on a wild, 40-minute chase across rural Perthshire and Angus in another car stolen from the same person.

A stinger had to be deployed to force Alcorn – who was over the drink-drive limit – off the roads.

The rampant offender has been warned he is facing a “significant” jail term after committing the offences last summer.

Hit child with stolen car

Dundee Sheriff Court was told how Alcorn, 28, had been at a Hebrides Drive house occupied by the car owner – known to him through her partner – in the Mill O’Mains area of Dundee on June 11 2023.

Alcorn and the man began to argue and the accused left to get a cigarette at 10am.

It was later discovered the woman’s Vauxhall Antara was not in the driveway and an urgent appeal – including a post on Facebook – was issued to find it.

Fiscal depute Joanne Ritchie told the court that later in the day the couple were driven to Kirk Street and Adamson Court, where the Alcorn lived, and they saw him in the driver’s seat of the car, parked in the car park.

The man shouted at him to leave the car but he sped off.

Just after 3.15pm, the 14-year-old boy was waiting to cross the road at a pedestrian crossing.

Ms Ritchie said: “While the red light was still displayed for vehicles, the accused accelerated through the crossing, at which time, the witness had already stepped off the pavement and began to cross.

“The front nearside corner of the vehicle struck the witness on the legs, throwing him into the air causing him to land heavily on the road.”

Alcorn fled as horrified onlookers came to the boy’s aid and emergency services were called to the scene.

The youngster escaped without serious injury but suffered heavy grazing to his forehead and legs.

The car was found abandoned in a car park on Peel Street.

Police found the driver’s seat was “extremely close” to the steering wheel – Alcorn is around 5ft in height – with a large dent found on the front near side of the bonnet.

Chase across Perthshire

In August, Alcorn appeared to make amends with the woman after being allowed to drink into the early hours of the morning at her home address.

She had bought a Vauxhall Astra for £1,800 after her other car had been stolen.

Alcorn once again helped himself to the keys and made off after saying he was leaving for a cigarette.

Officers were provided with details the vehicle was held up in traffic at about 7.45am on Dundee Road in Perth, at the Queens Bridge.

A police vehicle activated its blue lights and sirens and Alcorn made off at speed.

CCTV footage played in court showed him reaching up to 65mph in a 30mph zone and 80mph in a 40mph area, speeding on the central line and into the path of oncoming traffic on bends.

Ms Ritchie said: “At 8.15am, the accused’s driving became more erratic and began negotiating blind bends on the wrong side of the road.

“An oncoming HGV attempted to block the vehicle; however, the accused was able to take evasive action and get past the HGV, mounting the grass verge continuing northbound on the B954.”

Stopped by stinger

After the near miss near Alyth, an officer successfully deployed a stinger, causing the car to run on its rims so Alcorn lost control and struck the offside kerb on Morrison Street in Kirriemuir.

The entire chase lasted just short of 40 minutes and Alcorn was found to be over the drink-drive limit and had a three-inch lock knife in his trouser pocket.

Currently a prisoner of HMP Addiewell, Alcorn admitted two car thefts, twice driving dangerously without insurance in Dundee, Perthshire and Angus, drink-driving (32mics/ 22) and possessing a lock knife.

Solicitor Larry Flynn said Alcorn conceded a hefty jail term is the likely outcome when he returns for sentencing next month after reports have been prepared to assess his level of risk upon his release from custody.

Battered man in city centre

Alcorn was jailed for 10 months in 2022 after an assault in Dundee city centre which left a man needing a wheelchair.

The thug jumped into the front seat of his victim’s car, on Cowgate, Dundee and became enraged when he realised he was not a taxi driver.

He tried to take the man’s keys from him and then punched him to the head, causing a cut, and damaging his foot so badly he needed to start using a wheelchair.

