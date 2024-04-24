Dunfermline boss James McPake makes head injury call after Chris Hamilton’s ‘worrying’ concussion

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dunfermline boss James McPake makes head injury call after Chris Hamilton’s ‘worrying’ concussion

The Pars boss is a vociferous advocate for stronger rules to protect players' safety.

By Iain Collin
Dunfermline's Chris Hamilton holds out his right arm and shouts instructions.
Chris Hamilton suffered a concussion in Dunfermline's win over Arbroath last month. Image; SNS.

Dunfermline boss James McPake has repeated calls for a wider conversation on head injuries after being left ‘uncomfortable’ watching the after-effects of Chris Hamilton’s recent concussion.

Hamilton had to be substituted early in the 3-2 victory over Arbroath at Gayfield on March 30 after hitting his head on the ground following a heavy fall.

The 22-year-old subsequently missed the clashes with Partick Thistle and Airdrie as he made his comeback.

Players recovering from concussion have to pass simple brain function tests before being allowed to slowly step up their training load.

Chris Hamilton (centre) was substituted early against Arbroath after hitting his head on the ground. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

But, away from the pitch, McPake has revealed Hamilton struggled to cope with crowded rooms and noisy situations.

The experience has only strengthened the Pars manager’s belief that more needs to be done to ensure the safety of footballers suffering head knocks.

“It’s great to see Hammy training and playing again,” said McPake following Hamilton’s return to action in Saturday’s goalless draw with Queen’s Park.

“And, also, speaking and not being uncomfortable in certain situations – like a busy dressing room or busy places.

“That’s the first time I’ve seen [someone experience] that. It wasn’t nice to watch.

McPake: ‘Pars would never take a chance’

“And it’s just another reason to stress just how important head injuries are and the management of them.

“We would never take a chance on a player but that’s genuinely the first time I’ve seen it affect someone as badly as that.

“He would be okay one minute – and then he would get uptight and think everyone was looking at him.

“It was weird and pretty uncomfortable to see.

“At the same time, he was wanting to train and wanting to play.

Dunfermline manager James McPake
Dunfermline manager James McPake (right) and vice-captain Chris Hamilton. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC

“But we were judging it and thinking, ‘he can hardly hold a conversation the way he normally would’.”

McPake has had experience of managing players with concussions, with defender Sam Fisher also sustaining two in quick succession earlier in the season.

As per the ‘if in doubt, sit them out’ campaign, returning to football should be ‘graduated’. But there is no minimum lay-off and it is only based on players being ‘symptom free’.

McPake added “Chris would pass all the tests and all that.

“Then, the dressing room would start to get busy, the music would go on and people would be talking – and he didn’t feel comfortable.

‘You need to be careful’

“When you see that, you realise you need to be careful with players in that situation.

“It was worrying watching it.

“It certainly needs more attention. There needs to be a more broad conversation across the game on this issue.

“You can win games of football, you can win league titles, you can win cups. But it’s all irrelevant if you’ve not got your health.

“More needs to be done, we can’t be taking chances. We need to be better. It’s something that needs to be addressed and people need to buy into it.”

