Dunfermline Athletic defender Sam Fisher opens up on concussion lay-off and comeback in time for Fife derby clash with Raith Rovers

Sam Fisher spent Christmas Day pounding the streets on his own to make up for a lack of festive action on the pitch with Dunfermline Athletic.

Now, the former Dundee defender hopes to kick off the New Year with a mass party by helping the Pars deliver a Fife derby victory.

Fisher was ruled out of the December 23 clash with Arbroath after picking up concussion in the 2-1 defeat to Partick Thistle seven days earlier.

He was taken to hospital after sparking concerns by being sick in the East End Park dressing room.

Despite being given the all-clear, the 22-year-old was ordered to avoid any contact training or games until he made his return in Saturday’s 2-2 draw with Ayr United.

However, he is confident there will be no ill effects after brushing off the episode.

‘I’ve not lost any fitness’

He said: “I feel fit and I’m happy to get through the 90 minutes [against Ayr].

“Obviously I missed last week’s game against Arbroath but I’m looking forward to Tuesday now.

“It [the concussion] was alright, to be fair. Because I was sick they had to do what was necessary, so I went to the hospital and got checked over.

“It was concussion and so I had a week off, which helped me out.

“I managed to do a good bit of running over the festive period as well, which helped me tick over.

“I could do just non-contact stuff. So, I did some running on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and Boxing Day.

“I’ve not lost any fitness. I felt really good against Ayr.”

Dunfermline do not have their troubles to seek in terms of injuries going into the encounter with Raith.

Incredibly, it is the fifth meeting of the teams already this season – and the Pars are still waiting for their first win.

‘We know them well’

After three consecutive defeats, Fisher is hopeful of a better start to 2024 at East End Park.

He added: “We know them well, they know us well. It will be a good game, they have all been good games this season.

“I’m sure the fans will be out in their numbers yet again.

“We are going into it for the win, that’s all. We are not looking to get anything back on them. It’s just another game and a game that we are looking forward to.

“But we know the feeling that we had after the last few games against them and we do not want to experience that again.”

Dunfermline have the chance to help knock Raith off top spot in the Championship if they inflict their neighbours’ first defeat in 15 games.

But Fisher insists the derby bragging rights are enough of a motivation.

‘There is a lot of pressure’

He said: “I have played in a few of them [derbies] now and I know what to expect from the Dunfermline fans and the Raith fans.

“There is a lot of pressure on you but it is something that I look forward to and something that I thrive on.

“Even if Raith weren’t at the top, it’s a derby nevertheless. All the boys will be right up for it, I’m sure it will be a good game.”