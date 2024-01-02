Owen Beck says farewell to Dundee fans after return to Liverpool

Owen Beck says he “enjoyed every single minute” of his stellar loan spell at Dundee after being recalled by parent club Liverpool.

Mounting injury problems at left-back saw the Anfield club exercise their option to bring the Wales U/21 international back into their squad.

Married to that was the high level of performance by Beck in dark blue as he helped Dundee impress on their return to the Premiership.

The 21-year-old scored twice in 20 appearances for the Dark Blues and earned a maiden call-up to the senior Wales squad in October as he swiftly made himself a fans favourite at Dens Park.

Now, though, the player and club have parted ways as Beck heads back to Liverpool.

‘Treating me like one of your own’

He did, however, take time to thank Dundee supporters for taking him to their hearts in his half-season at Dens Park.

Beck said: “Hi Dundee fans, I just wanted to say a huge thank you for your support over the last six months during my time at the club.

“I appreciate you bringing me in and treating me like one of your own from the very first day.

“I’ve enjoyed every single minute of it and I’m sorry I can’t say a proper farewell but I’ll be up to a game soon to do so.

“All the best.”

Beck, whose great uncle is Anfield legend Ian Rush, hopes to make his first Liverpool appearance since 2021/22 when Jurgen Klopp’s men take on Arsenal in the FA Cup this weekend and Fulham in the League Cup next midweek.