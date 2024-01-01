LEE WILKIE: Dundee losing Owen Beck is massive – how do they replace him?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
LEE WILKIE: Dundee losing Owen Beck is massive – how do they replace him?

The Dark Blues will face St Johnstone on Tuesday without the loan star after Liverpool recalled him.

Owen Beck after featuring for Dundee against St Mirren
Owen Beck has been recalled by Liverpool. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
By Lee Wilkie

I can only imagine how gutted Tony Docherty must have been when he got the dreaded phonecall from Liverpool to say Owen Beck was going back.

A huge disappointment for the Dark Blues.

Beck had been so good for them as an attacking outlet and defensively as well.

On top of it all, it very much looked like he was loving life at Dens Park.

He went into every game, every challenge with real intensity and very quickly made himself a fans favourite.

His driving runs would lift performances, lift the crowd and gave Dundee such a great outlet.

Dundee boss Tony Docherty and loan star Owen Beck. Image: Shutterstock
Dundee boss Tony Docherty and Owen Beck. Image: Shutterstock

It says so much for his performances in dark blue that Liverpool even considered recalling him as they suffered left-back issues.

Loan gamble

It’s probably a loan that worked too well, sadly.

I can’t remember many recent loan deals that have made such an impact.

That just shows how difficult it can be to get the right players in on loan.

We see plenty of young players come up from big clubs down south.

But it’s a big step up going from youth football straight into top-flight senior games.

And they can take a while to get used to that.

Every loan has an element of gamble in it and that was true for Beck when he first arrived.

Quickly it became clear it was worth the gamble.

Replacing Beck?

Owen Beck made it 2-1 after a fine first half for Dundee FC. Image: Shutterstock/David Young
Owen Beck scored twice in his time at Dundee FC. Image: Shutterstock/David Young

Now, though, Docherty has to go find a replacement.

The Dundee boss isn’t daft so I’ve no doubt he’s been prepared for the bad news and will have some names to pursue as replacements.

The problem you’ve got in January is you are unlikely to get an experienced player to come in and provide the same level of display as Beck.

And, as I’ve already said, finding a replacement in the loan market is easier said than done.

It’s incredibly difficult to find anybody like Beck.

St Johnstone

Craig Levein with assistant Andy Kirk.
St Johnstone boss Craig Levein. Image: SNS.

It’s a shame he won’t get a send-off at Dens Park against St Johnstone tomorrow.

Knowing my old boss Craig Levein, he’ll already be looking to take advantage of Dundee’s issue.

He’ll know without Beck, they don’t have any kind of like-for-like replacement in the squad.

It’ll be interesting to see how Docherty approaches it against Saints.

Winter break

Numbers are low now in defence with Antonio Portales out, Ricki Lamie missing for the past two games and now Beck gone.

The good news is he has guys like Cammy Kerr and Lee Ashcroft in reserve.

In these situations, you want dependable players who can slot in without a fuss and those two are just that.

Having the winter break kick in after this game is probably good timing for the Dark Blues – they can get injured players back and Docherty has time to figure out how to replace the irreplaceable Beck.

First, though, has to figure out how to get the better of St Johnstone.

It’s a huge game for both sides in a very tight Premiership table.

