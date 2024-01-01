Huge Dundee blow as Liverpool recall on-loan star Owen Beck

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Huge Dundee blow as Liverpool recall on-loan star Owen Beck

The 21-year-old's season-long stay at Dens Park has been cut short.

By Eric Nicolson
Owen Beck at Dens Park. Image: SNS
Owen Beck at Dens Park. Image: SNS

Dundee’s have been delivered a massive New Year blow with the news that star left-back Owen Beck is being recalled by Liverpool.

The 21-year-old has been in outstanding form for the Dark Blues since he arrived at Dens Park in the summer.

But the Reds have suffered a left-back injury crisis, with Andy Robertson ruled out until the end of January at the earliest and Kostas Tsimikas dislocating his shoulder recently.

Dundee full-back Owen Beck on the ball against Celtic. Image: Shutterstock/David Young
Dundee full-back Owen Beck on the ball against Celtic. Image: Shutterstock/David Young

Liverpool have triggered a break clause in Beck’s deal and he will now head back to Anfield.

Dundee said: “Owen will be greatly missed by everyone at Dundee FC as he has been outstanding both on and off the field.

“We would like to thank Owen for all he has given to Dundee FC and we wish him all the very best for the future.

“Owen will always be welcomed back in Dundee and at the Scot Foam Stadium at Dens Park.”

The Welsh under-21 international won’t be available to face St Johnstone on Tuesday.

Ironically, Saints will also be without their loan left-back, after Luke Robinson was recalled by Wigan.

