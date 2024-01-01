Huge Dundee blow as Liverpool recall on-loan star Owen Beck

Dundee’s have been delivered a massive New Year blow with the news that star left-back Owen Beck is being recalled by Liverpool.

The 21-year-old has been in outstanding form for the Dark Blues since he arrived at Dens Park in the summer.

But the Reds have suffered a left-back injury crisis, with Andy Robertson ruled out until the end of January at the earliest and Kostas Tsimikas dislocating his shoulder recently.

Liverpool have triggered a break clause in Beck’s deal and he will now head back to Anfield.

Dundee said: “Owen will be greatly missed by everyone at Dundee FC as he has been outstanding both on and off the field.

“We would like to thank Owen for all he has given to Dundee FC and we wish him all the very best for the future.

“Owen will always be welcomed back in Dundee and at the Scot Foam Stadium at Dens Park.”

The Welsh under-21 international won’t be available to face St Johnstone on Tuesday.

Ironically, Saints will also be without their loan left-back, after Luke Robinson was recalled by Wigan.