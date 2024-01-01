Kirkcaldy Loony Dook: Best pictures of traditional New Year’s Day dip

Scores of hardy Fifers started the new year with a traditional dip in the Firth of Forth.

The annual Kirkcaldy Loony Dook has been taking place for more than 10 years.

This year’s theme was film and TV stars and dookers dressed up as some of their on-screen favourites.

The Dook, organised by Kirkcaldy Rugby Club, raises money for various local charities.

And those taking part choose who to donate to.

A new year dook also took place in Kinghorn in aid of the RNLI.

And dookers at Leven were accompanied by the skirl of the pipes as they took to the chilly water for the third year in a row.

Our photographer Steve MacDougall was in Kirkcaldy to capture some of the Loony Dook fun.