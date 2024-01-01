Kirkcaldy Loony Dook: Best pictures of traditional New Year’s Day dip

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Kirkcaldy Loony Dook: Best pictures of traditional New Year’s Day dip

Scores of hardy Fifers took to the chilly Firth of Forth to welcome in the new year.

Braving the waves! Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Braving the waves! Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
By Claire Warrender

Scores of hardy Fifers started the new year with a traditional dip in the Firth of Forth.

The annual Kirkcaldy Loony Dook has been taking place for more than 10 years.

This year’s theme was film and TV stars and dookers dressed up as some of their on-screen favourites.

The Dook, organised by Kirkcaldy Rugby Club, raises money for various local charities.

And those taking part choose who to donate to.

A new year dook also took place in Kinghorn in aid of the RNLI.

People take part in a Loony Dook New Year’s Day dip in the Firth of Forth at Kinghorn in Fife. Image:  Jane Barlow/PA Wire

And dookers at Leven were accompanied by the skirl of the pipes as they took to the chilly water for the third year in a row.

Our photographer Steve MacDougall was in Kirkcaldy to capture some of the Loony Dook fun.

Carol and Anne Budd, from Kirkcaldy, as Jessie and Woody from Toy Story.
”Winnie” aka Anne Marie Caira (from Kirkcaldy), ”Mrs Brown” aka Audrey Iskander (from Dalgety Bay), and ”Elf” Shereen Carmichael (from North Queensferry).
James Moran (Luigi) and Kieran Mitchell (Mario) from Kirkcaldy.
Participants gather on the beach.
Organiser of the event, Oompa Loompa Jimmy Bonner.
Matt Collins, from Kirkcaldy, as Maui from Moana.
Hulk Hogan, aka Willie Smart, flexes his muscles in preparation!
Spectators gather to watch the event.
Piper George Wallace from Kirkcaldy & District Pipe Band.
And they’re off! With Oompa Loompa Jimmy keen to be first to make a splash!
Closely followed by Top Gun and the Mario brothers!
Others taking a more leisurely approach – Willie Smart (Hulk Hogan) and Greg Mizerny (John McClane, Die Hard) swagger into the water.
Making a splash!
Ooft that looks chilly!
Connor Littlejohn (Supergirl), Matt Collins (Maui from Moana) and James Moran (Luigi) all from Kirkcaldy.
Just another day at the office for John McClane (Greg Mizerny from Kirkcaldy).
Time for a quick selfie!
The cold is no match for Superwoman!
Grace Nisbett (aged 12) from Kirkcaldy makes a quick exit!
Pose for the camera!
Now for a soaking!
Connor Littlejohn (from Kirkcaldy) takes flight as Supergirl!
Lia Tull (aged 11) and mum Claire Tull, Lisa Nisbett and daughter Grace Nisbett (aged 12) and her granny Jane Traynor from Kirkcaldy).
It’s a thumbs up from John (Greg Mizerny).

More from Fife

Parents Jamie and Andrew with their son, Henry George Buchanan. Image: NHS Fife
Proud parents welcome Tayside and Fife’s first baby of 2024
Illegal dumping at 'one of Scotland's worst dumping grounds' near Ballingry.
Fines for fly-tipping in Fife more than double to £500
Emergency services in Dysart
Man taken to hospital after police descend on Dysart 'disturbance'
A museum, supermarket sign and a bowling alley screen
8 major shops and attractions opening in Tayside and Fife in 2024
Police incident Leslie
'Number of weapons' found at Leslie property after armed police called to reports of…
Dunfermline house fire
Emergency services tackle house fire in Dunfermline
Professor Colva Mary Roney-Dougal receives an OBE in the new year's honours
Three St Andrews University academics given royal recognition in New Year Honours
A split image of Justin Timberlake and Tiger Woods.
7 St Andrews planning stooshies that got locals talking in 2023
Sue Walker
Fife brownie leader Sue's MBE for lifelong commitment to Girl Guides
Fife-born sports presenter Hazel Irvine, who has been made an MBE.
New Year Honours 2024: Full list of recipients in Tayside and Fife

Conversation