Fife Kirkcaldy Loony Dook: Best pictures of traditional New Year's Day dip Scores of hardy Fifers took to the chilly Firth of Forth to welcome in the new year. Braving the waves! Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson By Claire Warrender January 1 2024, 3.01pm Kirkcaldy Loony Dook: Best pictures of traditional New Year's Day dip Scores of hardy Fifers started the new year with a traditional dip in the Firth of Forth. The annual Kirkcaldy Loony Dook has been taking place for more than 10 years. This year's theme was film and TV stars and dookers dressed up as some of their on-screen favourites. The Dook, organised by Kirkcaldy Rugby Club, raises money for various local charities. And those taking part choose who to donate to. A new year dook also took place in Kinghorn in aid of the RNLI. People take part in a Loony Dook New Year's Day dip in the Firth of Forth at Kinghorn in Fife. Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire And dookers at Leven were accompanied by the skirl of the pipes as they took to the chilly water for the third year in a row. Our photographer Steve MacDougall was in Kirkcaldy to capture some of the Loony Dook fun. Carol and Anne Budd, from Kirkcaldy, as Jessie and Woody from Toy Story. "Winnie" aka Anne Marie Caira (from Kirkcaldy), "Mrs Brown" aka Audrey Iskander (from Dalgety Bay), and "Elf" Shereen Carmichael (from North Queensferry). James Moran (Luigi) and Kieran Mitchell (Mario) from Kirkcaldy. Participants gather on the beach. Organiser of the event, Oompa Loompa Jimmy Bonner. Matt Collins, from Kirkcaldy, as Maui from Moana. Hulk Hogan, aka Willie Smart, flexes his muscles in preparation! Spectators gather to watch the event. Piper George Wallace from Kirkcaldy & District Pipe Band. And they're off! With Oompa Loompa Jimmy keen to be first to make a splash! Closely followed by Top Gun and the Mario brothers! Others taking a more leisurely approach – Willie Smart (Hulk Hogan) and Greg Mizerny (John McClane, Die Hard) swagger into the water. Making a splash! Ooft that looks chilly! Connor Littlejohn (Supergirl), Matt Collins (Maui from Moana) and James Moran (Luigi) all from Kirkcaldy. Just another day at the office for John McClane (Greg Mizerny from Kirkcaldy). Time for a quick selfie! The cold is no match for Superwoman! Grace Nisbett (aged 12) from Kirkcaldy makes a quick exit! Pose for the camera! Now for a soaking! Connor Littlejohn (from Kirkcaldy) takes flight as Supergirl! Lia Tull (aged 11) and mum Claire Tull, Lisa Nisbett and daughter Grace Nisbett (aged 12) and her granny Jane Traynor from Kirkcaldy). It's a thumbs up from John (Greg Mizerny).
