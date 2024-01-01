St Johnstone set to sign former Sunderland wonderkid Benjamin Kimpioka

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone set to sign former Sunderland wonderkid Benjamin Kimpioka

The 24-year-old has been playing for AIK in Sweden.

By Eric Nicolson
Benjamin Kimpioka.
St Johnstone are set to sign former Sunderland wonderkid Benjamin Mbunga Kimpioka.

The 24-year-old Swedish attacker has recently been on loan from AIK with FC Luzern in Switzerland but his parent club are happy for him to secure a permanent transfer.

And Courier Sport understands that Saints have agreed a deal to bring him back to Britain.

If international clearance comes through in time he could even feature against Dundee on Tuesday.

Kimpioka, a fast and strong forward who can play through the middle or out wide on both flanks, spent six years with Sunderland.

He was signed at 16 and regarded at the time as one of the hottest youth prospects at the Wearside club.

Benjamin Kimpioka.
At one stage Arsenal were linked with a big money move.

Jack Ross gave him a first team chance at just 18 after watching Kimpioka score seven goals in two games for Sunderland’s under-23s.

He started out in Sweden as a right-back but was converted into a forward because of his speed.

First team breakthrough

In 2018/19 Kimpioka made eight appearances for the Sunderland first team, scoring twice in the Football League Trophy.

The following campaign he grabbed a last minute equaliser against Coventry City in League One.

Short loans to Torquay and Southend followed before returning to Sunderland, where he made his final appearance in English league football and scored his final goal – in a 5-0 Hogmanay, 2021 thrashing of Sheffield Wednesday.

Benjamin Kimpioka scores for Sunderland against Sheffield Wednesday.
Benjamin Kimpioka scores for Sunderland against Sheffield Wednesday. Image: Shutterstock.

In March, 2022, Kimpioka returned home to join AIK in the Swedish top flight and a year ago he was loaned to FC Luzern.

He was under contract with AIK until December, 2024 but they decided to allow the former Swedish under-21 international to leave on a free transfer.

Kerr Smith’s loan deal from Aston Villa should be confirmed in time to enable him to feature at Dens but that won’t be the end of Saints’ January transfer business.

