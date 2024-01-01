Benjamin Kimpioka: From Sweden to Sunderland, Switzerland and St Johnstone – who is the new Saints striker?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

Benjamin Kimpioka: From Sweden to Sunderland, Switzerland and St Johnstone – who is the new Saints striker?

The 23-year-old has been snapped up by Craig Levein.

Benjamin Kimpioka was a bright young star in the Sunderland academy.
Benjamin Kimpioka was a bright young star in the Sunderland academy. Image: Shutterstock.
By Eric Nicolson

St Johnstone are on the verge of signing Swedish forward Benjamin Mbunga-Kimpioka.

The 23-year-old looked to have a bright future in the English game when he was fast-tracked into the Sunderland first team as a teenager and linked with a big money move to Arsenal.

Courier Sport takes a look at Kimpioka’s football career, that will now take in its fourth country.

Basketball and skateboarding

Born in the Swedish town of Knivsta, not far north of Stockholm, Kimpioka is of Angolan and Congolese descent.

He joined IK Sirius, in the nearby city of Uppsala, as a youngster.

A keen basketball player and skateboarder as a child in Sweden, it was only after watching his brother play that he began kicking a ball.

“I loved the way he ran at people, took them on and I just fell in love with it from there,” said ‘Benji’.

Kimpioka was converted from a right-back to an attacker because of his pace.

Since then he has played in all three forward positions, with that versatility no doubt one of the attractions to Craig Levein.

A long way from home

He joined Sunderland in August 2016, as a 16-year-old.

The Wearside club were doing a lot of scouting in Sweden at the time, with Joel Asoro and Oscar Krusnell already there when Kimpioka arrived.

Kimpioka found it tough to settle in the north east of England at first and spoke about one game in particular that almost led to him returning home.

“I came on in the 89th minute against Derby, having been on the bench,” he later told the Sunderland club programme.

“It was my mistake for the goal and after I was getting shouted at in the changing room. I was upset and gutted.

“I walked home to my digs and just cried. I had tears in my eyes and I was scared to phone my brother to tell him about the situation because I didn’t want to let them down.”

Benjamin Kimpioka.
Benjamin Kimpioka playing for Sunderland’s under-23s. Image: Shutterstock.

Kimpioka turned a negative into a positive, though.

“I had to change so I started coming in late at night to do extra sessions,” he added.

“I worked incredibly hard and moments like that drive me forward each day. I am not ashamed of set-backs like that because they are what make me the person I am today.”

Arsenal take an interest in Benjamin Kimpioka

That hard work (and raw talent) didn’t go unnoticed.

He scored a hat-trick for Sunderland’s under-18s against Newcastle and it was reported that Arsenal made a joint £5m offer for Kimpioka and Asoro, which Sunderland knocked back.

History-maker

Chris Coleman would include him in first team training at times but it was when Jack Ross took over as Sunderland manager that Kimpioka got his big opportunity, having watched the 18-year-old score seven goals in two games for the under-23s.

He even claimed a bit of history after scoring 123 seconds into his senior debut – a 3-1 Checkatrade Trp[hy victory over Carlisle.

Kimpioka’s headed goal made him Sunderland’s first ever scorer born in the 21st century.

Ross hoped he had a rough diamond on his hands.

He said: “He’s an enigma at times. He’s got really good attributes. It’s just about trying to piece it all together.”

Ross was sacked in October, 2019, and Kimpioka’s relationship with the next Sunderland manager, Lee Johnson, wasn’t quite as smooth, it would appear.

“I think he’s got a bit to do to be included in the senior squad, if I’m honest,” said Johnson.

“We’ll do everything we can to support him but I think he’s stepping into a period in his career and his life now where he’s got to grow up in terms of that maturity on and off the pitch.

“He’s a great lad, a really, really good kid. Everyone is so enthused about him as a person and so wants him to do well but there has to be a stage in his life where he kicks in to being an elite professional.”

Johnson did appreciate Kimpioka’s ability, though.

On another occasion, he said: “He’s a player who’s quite unique in the way he plays – not off-the-cuff, because that sounds disrespectful – but it is very difficult for a defender to pin him down to a particular movement, and that makes him dangerous.”

Back to Sweden

By the time Sunderland let Kimpioka sign for Swedish top-flight side, AIK, in March 2022, he had played for the first team 16 times, scoring four times.

The most important of those was a November, 2019 last minute equaliser against Coventry City in League One.

There were loans at Torquay (coming back from injury) and Southend (for a month), with Kimpioka’s penultimate appearance in England being back at Sunderland in an EFL Cup defeat to Arsenal, sharing a pitch with the likes of Martinelli, Xhaka, Gabriel and Nketiah.

Game-time but only one goal

Kimpioka played 22 times for AIK in the 2022 season, six of those in the Europa Conference League.

He scored just once – against Elfsborg.

Familiar name to St Johnstone fans

He has most recently been playing with FC Luzern in Switzerland.

Kimpioka made an instant impact with his loan club – scoring an 89th minute winner at Basel, five minutes after being sent on as a substitute.

Luzern – Saints’ 2014 Europe League opponents – hadn’t tasted victory there in nearly a decade.

Goals for his country

Kimpioka has played 11 times for the Swedish under-21s, scoring against Scotland and Norway, and 10 times for the under-19s, finding the net on three occasions.

More from St Johnstone FC

Benjamin Kimpioka.
St Johnstone set to sign former Sunderland wonderkid Benjamin Kimpioka
Luke Robinson.
St Johnstone and Wigan confirm Luke Robinson's loan recall
David Wotherspoon in action for Inverness
EXCLUSIVE: David Wotherspoon a Dundee United target as Jim Goodwin eyes swoop for St…
Kerr Smith in action for Dundee United.
Former Dundee United teenage star Kerr Smith heading to St Johnstone on loan from…
Luke Robinson has returned to Wigan.
Huge blow for St Johnstone as Wigan recall loan star Luke Robinson
(Left to right) Tony Docherty, Jim Goodwin and Craig Levein are all looking to do transfer business in January. Images: SNS
JIM SPENCE: January window should be busy for Dundee, United and St Johnstone -…
St Johnstone fans celebrate their injury-time equaliser.
St Johnstone set for bumper backing at New Year Dundee clash as ticket rush…
Dare Olufunwa.
Dare Olufunwa: St Johnstone fans are passionate about Dundee game and we will be…
3
Craig Levein with assistant Andy Kirk.
Craig Levein: St Johnstone too 'safe' against Livingston
Luke Robinson in action.
Livingston 0-0 St Johnstone: Match report, player ratings and star man as Saints keep…

Conversation