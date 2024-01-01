Best pictures from Carnoustie New Year Dook

Carnoustie New Year Dook participants started their year in style.

Many donned fancy dress to brave the North Sea near Links House for a bracing start to 2024.

And there were plenty supporters on shore to cheer them on.

In keeping with tradition, the event began with a rugby ball kicked into the water for the dookers to chase.

There were prizes for the first person to the ball as well as the best fancy dress – and the brave swimmer who stayed longest in the water.

The Courier’s Brian Stormont popped along to see the fun.