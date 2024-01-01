Firefighters work to free people from car after M90 crash

Firefighters worked to free people trapped in a car after a crash on the M90.

Emergency services were called to the incident near Glenfarg at around 2.30pm.

One car was involved in the crash.

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We received the call at 2.33pm and three crews were at the scene.

Fire crews working to free people from car on M90

“The crews were working to make a plan to free people from the vehicle.

“They self-extricated in the end.

“The stop message came at 3.54pm.”

Two of the appliances were from Perth and another from Newburgh.

It is not known how many people were involved or whether there were any injuries.

Police Scotland has been contacted for comment.