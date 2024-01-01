Jack Walton reveals ‘lucky charm’ after Dundee United return to winning ways

Jack Walton has joked that his baby daughter Lily has become Dundee United’s lucky charm following another victory and clean sheet for the Tannadice goalkeeper.

Ten-month-old Lily was a mascot for the second time this season as the Tangerines claimed a 3-0 win over Partick Thistle, with the prior experience coming against Ayr United.

The 100% record has not gone unnoticed by Walton and partner Anna.

“We bring Lily to as many games as possible – although the game on Friday night was way past her bedtime,” he laughed.

“But we decided to have her along.

“She’s been mascot twice now; two wins and two clean sheets. We’ve been doing well ever since she’s been coming to games – she’s my lucky charm!”

Proud defensive record

Not that Walton needs luck.

The shutout against the Jags meant that Walton ended 2023 having conceded just SEVEN Championship goals for United.

It is a remarkable record – the best defensive record in British league football by a considerable distance. Only Rangers (10), Falkirk (11), Hamilton (11), Stenhousemuir (12) and The New Saints (13) even come close.

However, Walton is not one to luxuriate in plaudits.

There’s always another game.

“We managed to nullify Partick for the majority of the game, beyond a couple of five-minute spells,” he continued. “Aside from that, we had control, and our shape was excellent.

“We work really hard on that side of the game, so I’m delighted to see that paying off with another clean sheet.

“But the previous games are gone. Our focus goes straight to Arbroath, and you are only as good as your last game.”

He added: “It’s another tricky fixture and, as I was told when I first came up here, Arbroath is not an easy venue – especially on January 2!”

Principles

However, United can approach the contest with renewed confidence after getting back on the goal trail following a couple of wasteful outings against Raith Rovers and Queen’s Park.

Inspired by Tony Watt’s hat-trick, the Terrors rediscovered their mojo in the final third against Thistle.

“The previous couple of games were frustrating but we’ve still been doing the right things, just not getting the rub of the green,” added Walton.

“In a long season, you will always have a couple of games where it goes like that.

“But we’ve stuck to what we do – our principles – and we knew a result like Friday night was coming.”

Walton, on loan from English Premier League side Luton Town, has another year left on his deal with the Hatters and, despite impressing north of the border, has given no thought to his wider future.

He added: “I’m not looking any further ahead than Tuesday. Matches come thick and fast, and you can’t take your eye off the ball. I need to keep doing what I’m doing for United.”