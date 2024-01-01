Jack Walton reveals ‘lucky charm’ after Dundee United return to winning ways

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jack Walton reveals ‘lucky charm’ after Dundee United return to winning ways

The United keeper had a special supporter at Tannadice.

Dundee United goalkeeper Jack Walton signals that it's bedtime for daughter Lily
Walton signals that it's bedtime for daughter Lily. Image: SNS
By Alan Temple

Jack Walton has joked that his baby daughter Lily has become Dundee United’s lucky charm following another victory and clean sheet for the Tannadice goalkeeper.

Ten-month-old Lily was a mascot for the second time this season as the Tangerines claimed a 3-0 win over Partick Thistle, with the prior experience coming against Ayr United.

The 100% record has not gone unnoticed by Walton and partner Anna.

Dundee United manager Jim Goodwin praised stopper Jack Walton
Jack Walton in action. Image: SNS

“We bring Lily to as many games as possible – although the game on Friday night was way past her bedtime,” he laughed.

“But we decided to have her along.

“She’s been mascot twice now; two wins and two clean sheets. We’ve been doing well ever since she’s been coming to games – she’s my lucky charm!”

Proud defensive record

Not that Walton needs luck.

The shutout against the Jags meant that Walton ended 2023 having conceded just SEVEN Championship goals for United.

It is a remarkable record – the best defensive record in British league football by a considerable distance. Only Rangers (10), Falkirk (11), Hamilton (11), Stenhousemuir (12) and The New Saints (13) even come close.

However, Walton is not one to luxuriate in plaudits.

There’s always another game.

Declan Gallagher and Jack Walton of Dundee United
Declan Gallagher and Jack Walton, two rocks in the United backline. Image: SNS

“We managed to nullify Partick for the majority of the game, beyond a couple of five-minute spells,” he continued. “Aside from that, we had control, and our shape was excellent.

“We work really hard on that side of the game, so I’m delighted to see that paying off with another clean sheet.

“But the previous games are gone. Our focus goes straight to Arbroath, and you are only as good as your last game.”

He added: “It’s another tricky fixture and, as I was told when I first came up here, Arbroath is not an easy venue – especially on January 2!”

Principles

However, United can approach the contest with renewed confidence after getting back on the goal trail following a couple of wasteful outings against Raith Rovers and Queen’s Park.

Inspired by Tony Watt’s hat-trick, the Terrors rediscovered their mojo in the final third against Thistle.

Tony Watt with the match ball after scoring a hat-trick against Partick Thistle
Watt clutches the match ball, the perfect birthday gift. Image: SNS

“The previous couple of games were frustrating but we’ve still been doing the right things, just not getting the rub of the green,” added Walton.

“In a long season, you will always have a couple of games where it goes like that.

“But we’ve stuck to what we do – our principles – and we knew a result like Friday night was coming.”

Walton, on loan from English Premier League side Luton Town, has another year left on his deal with the Hatters and, despite impressing north of the border, has given no thought to his wider future.

He added: “I’m not looking any further ahead than Tuesday. Matches come thick and fast, and you can’t take your eye off the ball. I need to keep doing what I’m doing for United.”

