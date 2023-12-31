5 Dundee United talking points: A Tony Watt first and the unsung heroes

Dundee United ended a tumultuous 2023 with a comprehensive 3-0 victory over Partick Thistle.

Tony Watt was the hero for the Tangerines, notching a clinical hat-trick as United bounced back from successive winless encounters against Raith Rovers and Queen’s Park.

With Rovers drawing 2-2 against Arbroath, Jim Goodwin’s side are now three points behind the Fifers and boast a game in hand.

For the final time this year, Courier Sport was at Tannadice to analyse the action.

How United rattled Partick Thistle

Following a pedestrian 0-0 draw against Queen’s Park at Hampden, boss Goodwin spoke of the need for tempo and intensity.

His team delivered against Thistle.

As well as playing with aggression and impetus, the hosts’ pressing game was bold, brave, and spooked their visitors – particularly in the opening stages.

Full-backs Liam Grimshaw and Scott McMann pushed up the pitch, largely nullifying Aidan Fitzpatrick and Steven Lawless and leaving Brian Graham isolated.

Given the 36-year-old’s lack of pace, the men in Tangerine could afford to squeeze up and effectively play the game in Thistle’s half, snapping into challenges and winning possession in threatening areas.

That was perhaps best exemplified when Ben Stanway directed a pass-back from the edge of his box narrowly wide of the post, with Craig Sibbald breathing down his neck.

It was exactly the sort of fast-paced, front-foot tactics the United fans want to see at Tannadice.

A landmark night for Tony Watt

Despite a high-level, if circuitous, career, Tony Watt had NEVER scored a hat-trick prior to his treble against Partick Thistle.

However, his clinical touch against the Jags should come as little surprise.

Unstoppable in the area to grab our final goal of 2023 ✈️ 🎩 A first senior hat-trick for @32Watto#cinchChamp | #DUFC pic.twitter.com/GnDhfxMOK3 — Dundee United FC (@dundeeunitedfc) December 30, 2023

Despite plenty of discourse over his goal return this term, Watt’s record when deployed as United’s most advanced attacker is very good this season.

He dispatched his final two efforts on Friday night from that position following Louis Moult’s substitution.

Another brace came against Queen’s Park when the Tangerines’ No.9 was absent. He converted another goal against Falkirk while leading the line.

Watt has filled a more withdrawn role manfully this term, but he remains a fine centre-forward option.

The Tangerine curtain

Sir Alex Ferguson once stated: “Attack wins you games, defence wins you titles.” That is most definitely the blueprint to Dundee United’s Championship charge.

While they are the top scorers in the division – something occasionally lost amid the deserved praise for Raith Rovers’ exploits – Goodwin has built from the back.

To reach 2024 having only conceded seven Championship goals is a remarkable achievement.

It is the best record in British league football by a distance, with only Rangers (10), Falkirk (11), Stenhousemuir (12) and The New Saints (13) even coming close.

Following some of the porous, pitiful defending of last term, it is a laudable transformation. Thistle, averaging two goals a game in the second tier prior to arriving at Tannadice, barely laid a glove on United.

If that stoic streak continues, Goodwin will hope Sir Alex’s words ring true come May.

The unsung performers

There were a host of candidates for man of the match on Friday evening, albeit it would be churlish to rob match-winner Watt of that accolade.

Craig Sibbald was immense in the engine room, Scott McMann was direct and dangerous on the left flank, taking advantage of Glenn Middleton intelligently drifting inside and creating space.

Liam Grimshaw was solid, and his whipped delivery created the crucial opening goal.

However, Kevin Holt and Jordan Tillson deserve recognition.

Holt won almost every physical battle with Graham, made a swathe of timely clearances and his use of the ball was decent, with one chipped through-ball to Moult deserving of a better finish.

And Tillson was quietly excellent against Thistle.

The importance of the deepest central midfielder in what was, at times, a 4-2-4 formation cannot be overstated. It is a mighty shift, particularly when possession turns over.

Along with Sibbald, he covered ground, plugged gaps and made tackles.

Now he is gaining match fitness, Tillson is showcasing why he has played more than 100 Scottish Premiership matches.

Ross Docherty’s shuttle runs and Declan Gallagher’s groin

The sight of Declan Gallagher limping off was the only sour note for Goodwin.

The former Scotland international has was briefly sidelined with a groin complaint earlier this term and suffered a recurrence in the second half against Thistle.

Ross Graham should be commended for stepping in seamlessly.

It will become clear how long Gallagher will be absent for in the coming days.

Meanwhile, captain Ross Docherty underwent some twilight fitness work on the Tannadice turf on Friday night, long after full-time and the stadium was otherwise deserted.

There seemed to be no ill-effects from his session of shuttle runs and, although the smart money would suggest Tuesday night’s trip to Arbroath may come too soon, he is clearly close to contention.