5 Dundee United talking points: A Tony Watt first and the unsung heroes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

5 Dundee United talking points: A Tony Watt first and the unsung heroes

Courier Sport analyses the major issues after the Tangerines ended 2023 with a comprehensive win.

Delirious Dundee United players celebrate against Partick Thistle
Delirious Dundee United players celebrate. Image: SNS
By Alan Temple

Dundee United ended a tumultuous 2023 with a comprehensive 3-0 victory over Partick Thistle.

Tony Watt was the hero for the Tangerines, notching a clinical hat-trick as United bounced back from successive winless encounters against Raith Rovers and Queen’s Park.

With Rovers drawing 2-2 against Arbroath, Jim Goodwin’s side are now three points behind the Fifers and boast a game in hand.

For the final time this year, Courier Sport was at Tannadice to analyse the action.

How United rattled Partick Thistle

Following a pedestrian 0-0 draw against Queen’s Park at Hampden, boss Goodwin spoke of the need for tempo and intensity.

His team delivered against Thistle.

Jim Goodwin demands more from his Dundee United players
Jim Goodwin demands more from his Dundee United players. Image: SNS

As well as playing with aggression and impetus, the hosts’ pressing game was bold, brave, and spooked their visitors – particularly in the opening stages.

Full-backs Liam Grimshaw and Scott McMann pushed up the pitch, largely nullifying Aidan Fitzpatrick and Steven Lawless and leaving Brian Graham isolated.

Given the 36-year-old’s lack of pace, the men in Tangerine could afford to squeeze up and effectively play the game in Thistle’s half, snapping into challenges and winning possession in threatening areas.

That was perhaps best exemplified when Ben Stanway directed a pass-back from the edge of his box narrowly wide of the post, with Craig Sibbald breathing down his neck.

It was exactly the sort of fast-paced, front-foot tactics the United fans want to see at Tannadice.

A landmark night for Tony Watt

Despite a high-level, if circuitous, career, Tony Watt had NEVER scored a hat-trick prior to his treble against Partick Thistle.

However, his clinical touch against the Jags should come as little surprise.

Despite plenty of discourse over his goal return this term, Watt’s record when deployed as United’s most advanced attacker is very good this season.

He dispatched his final two efforts on Friday night from that position following Louis Moult’s substitution.

Another brace came against Queen’s Park when the Tangerines’ No.9 was absent. He converted another goal against Falkirk while leading the line.

Watt has filled a more withdrawn role manfully this term, but he remains a fine centre-forward option.

The Tangerine curtain

Sir Alex Ferguson once stated: “Attack wins you games, defence wins you titles.” That is most definitely the blueprint to Dundee United’s Championship charge.

While they are the top scorers in the division – something occasionally lost amid the deserved praise for Raith Rovers’ exploits – Goodwin has built from the back.

To reach 2024 having only conceded seven Championship goals is a remarkable achievement.

Dundee United goalkeeper Jack Walton
Jack Walton has rarely been breached this term. Image: SNS

It is the best record in British league football by a distance, with only Rangers (10), Falkirk (11), Stenhousemuir (12) and The New Saints (13) even coming close.

Following some of the porous, pitiful defending of last term, it is a laudable transformation. Thistle, averaging two goals a game in the second tier prior to arriving at Tannadice, barely laid a glove on United.

If that stoic streak continues, Goodwin will hope Sir Alex’s words ring true come May.

The unsung performers

There were a host of candidates for man of the match on Friday evening, albeit it would be churlish to rob match-winner Watt of that accolade.

Craig Sibbald was immense in the engine room, Scott McMann was direct and dangerous on the left flank, taking advantage of Glenn Middleton intelligently drifting inside and creating space.

Liam Grimshaw was solid, and his whipped delivery created the crucial opening goal.

Jordan Tillson patrols the Dundee United midfield against Partick Thistle.
Tillson was very effective against the Jags. Image: Shutterstock.

However, Kevin Holt and Jordan Tillson deserve recognition.

Holt won almost every physical battle with Graham, made a swathe of timely clearances and his use of the ball was decent, with one chipped through-ball to Moult deserving of a better finish.

And Tillson was quietly excellent against Thistle.

The importance of the deepest central midfielder in what was, at times, a 4-2-4 formation cannot be overstated. It is a mighty shift, particularly when possession turns over.

Along with Sibbald, he covered ground, plugged gaps and made tackles.

Now he is gaining match fitness, Tillson is showcasing why he has played more than 100 Scottish Premiership matches. 

Ross Docherty’s shuttle runs and Declan Gallagher’s groin

The sight of Declan Gallagher limping off was the only sour note for Goodwin.

The former Scotland international has was briefly sidelined with a groin complaint earlier this term and suffered a recurrence in the second half against Thistle.

Ross Graham should be commended for stepping in seamlessly.

It will become clear how long Gallagher will be absent for in the coming days.

Declan Gallagher receives treatment for Dundee United.
Gallagher receives treatment. Image: Shutterstock

Meanwhile, captain Ross Docherty underwent some twilight fitness work on the Tannadice turf on Friday night, long after full-time and the stadium was otherwise deserted.

There seemed to be no ill-effects from his session of shuttle runs and, although the smart money would suggest Tuesday night’s trip to Arbroath may come too soon, he is clearly close to contention.

More from Dundee United

Police are investigating damage to Tannadice Park. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Police and forensics swarm Tannadice after break-in causes damage to Dundee United's stadium
David Wotherspoon in action for Inverness
EXCLUSIVE: David Wotherspoon a Dundee United target as Jim Goodwin eyes swoop for St…
Kerr Smith in action for Dundee United.
Former Dundee United teenage star Kerr Smith heading to St Johnstone on loan from…
Tony Watt with the match ball after scoring a hat-trick against Partick Thistle
Jim Goodwin makes special Tony Watt invite as Dundee United boss offers Declan Gallagher…
Tony Watt wheels away in celebration for Dundee United
Dundee United 3-0 Partick Thistle: Tony Watt celebrates 30th birthday with Tannadice hat-trick
(Left to right) Tony Docherty, Jim Goodwin and Craig Levein are all looking to do transfer business in January. Images: SNS
JIM SPENCE: January window should be busy for Dundee, United and St Johnstone -…
Jim Goodwin hopes to continue Dundee United's fine form
Jim Goodwin pinpoints why Dundee United blanks are 'not a major concern' – but…
Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin on the touchline.
5 Dundee United transfer window priorities as January looms
Mathew Cudjoe celebrates a goal for Dundee United
EXCLUSIVE: Mathew Cudjoe lifts lid on personal trainer graft as Dundee United ace bids…
Mark Birighitti's time at Dundee United is coming to an end. Image: SNS
Jim Goodwin explains why January should spell end for Mark Birighitti at Dundee United