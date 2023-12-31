Charlie Adam named Fleetwood Town boss as Dundonian duo join his coaching staff

Charlie Adam has been named Fleetwood Town manager.

It is the former Dundee skipper’s first managerial job after hanging up his boots following his departure from Dens Park in 2022.

Since leaving his boyhood club, Adam has been a coach in Premier League Burnley’s youth setup as well as loans manager at Turf Moor.

Now, though, he’s setting out on his own in League One.

Fleetwood sit in 23rd place, five points adrift of safety, after sacking ex-Hibs boss Lee Johnson on Saturday.

Straight into the action for the new staff

Adam said: “I’m delighted to join a club I know well and one which we feel we can make a real difference with.

“I’m inheriting what I think is a strong squad which is more than capable of getting the results needed to climb the table.

“Fleetwood is a hard-working, honest, and passionate town and the football club must reflect that – the players have to be proud to pull the shirt on and represent what the club and the town stands for.

“It’s now important we see togetherness from the players, staff and crucially the supporters to help turn results around – we can’t wait to get started.”

Dundee one, two, three

Introducing our new look coaching team. Alongside Head Coach Charlie Adam will be Maurice Ross – who joins as his Assistant Coach – and Ross Wallace who comes in as a First Team Coach.

Adam will be joined by two fellow Dundonians at the Highbury Stadium.

His assistant manager will be his former Rangers team-mate Maurice Ross.

Ross’s latest role was at Cowdenbeath where the former Scotland international couldn’t prevent their relegation from League Two.

Making it a Dundee one, two, three will be ex-Celtic and Burnley man Ross Wallace.

Wallace spent a season at Fleetwood in 2018/19 and, like Adam, has been coaching in Burnley’s youth setup.

Adam and his team are now preparing to face Shrewsbury Town on Monday.