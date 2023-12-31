Charlie Adam named Fleetwood Town boss as Dundonian duo join his coaching staff

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Charlie Adam named Fleetwood Town boss as Dundonian duo join his coaching staff

The former Dundee skipper is making his first step into management.

By George Cran
Former Dundee skipper Charlie Adam has moved into management. Image: PA
Former Dundee skipper Charlie Adam has moved into management. Image: PA

Charlie Adam has been named Fleetwood Town manager.

It is the former Dundee skipper’s first managerial job after hanging up his boots following his departure from Dens Park in 2022.

Since leaving his boyhood club, Adam has been a coach in Premier League Burnley’s youth setup as well as loans manager at Turf Moor.

Now, though, he’s setting out on his own in League One.

Fleetwood sit in 23rd place, five points adrift of safety, after sacking ex-Hibs boss Lee Johnson on Saturday.

Adam said: “I’m delighted to join a club I know well and one which we feel we can make a real difference with.

“I’m inheriting what I think is a strong squad which is more than capable of getting the results needed to climb the table.

“Fleetwood is a hard-working, honest, and passionate town and the football club must reflect that – the players have to be proud to pull the shirt on and represent what the club and the town stands for.

“It’s now important we see togetherness from the players, staff and crucially the supporters to help turn results around – we can’t wait to get started.”

Dundee one, two, three

Adam will be joined by two fellow Dundonians at the Highbury Stadium.

His assistant manager will be his former Rangers team-mate Maurice Ross.

Ross’s latest role was at Cowdenbeath where the former Scotland international couldn’t prevent their relegation from League Two.

Making it a Dundee one, two, three will be ex-Celtic and Burnley man Ross Wallace.

Wallace spent a season at Fleetwood in 2018/19 and, like Adam, has been coaching in Burnley’s youth setup.

Adam and his team are now preparing to face Shrewsbury Town on Monday.

