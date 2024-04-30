Tony Docherty reveals major demand on Dundee players as Dark Blues boss built squad

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Tony Docherty reveals major demand on Dundee players as Dark Blues boss built squad

The PFA manager of the year nominee wanted his players to move closer to Dens Park.

By Craig Cairns
Tony Docherty has led Dundee to a top-six finish. Image: SNS.
Tony Docherty’s demands for commitment from his players extended to trying to persuade them to move to Dundee.

After filling the Dens Park managerial vacancy last summer, the Dark Blues boss had a clean slate with just three players contracted for the season ahead.

As he assembled his squad, one focus was to foster a strong bond between his players.

That extended to living arrangements and Dcoherty encouraged players to move closer to their place of work.

Manager Tony Docherty celebrates with his players in front of the Dundee fans. Image: Shutterstock
It is reminiscent of their rivals during the Jim McLean era when the Dundee United legend demanded his players live within a 25-mile radius.

Docherty explained that extra time travelling would ultimately mean less time on the training field.

Tony Docherty’s commitment demands

Asked if he had made all his players move to Dundee upon signing, Docherty told Open Goal: “I tried my best … I know from experience that travelling can affect the training, there’s no doubt about it. It can affect the preparation.

“I’ve tried to build a culture here that when you walk in the front door, by the time you leave that day you’ve learned something or you’ve got better at something.

“But to commit to that I think you need to commit. The thought of having a two-and-a-half-hour drive… it’s in your head, doing that.

“It might stop you doing your extra half hour in the gym or your extra half hour on free-kicks or whatever.

Dundee manager Tony Docherty puts his players to work during training. Image: SNS.

“If you’re spending more time in your car when you could be on the training ground, then of course that’s going to affect your preparation and becoming as good a professional as you can be.”

Docherty was nominated for the PFA manager of the year after leading Dundee to the top-six on their return to the Scottish Premiership.

It comes after Lyall Cameron was nominated for young player of the year and Owen Beck was named in the team of the season.

Praise for Owen Beck

Docherty described the moment he learned of Beck’s inclusion as “a moment”.

Beck had arrived in Scotland after two loan spells that had not gone to plan but hit the ground running at Dens.

“We were on a golf day with the boys and, we went to Drummoyne, and I got a phone call,” said Docherty.

Dundee manager Tony Docherty celebrates with Owen Beck. Image: David Young/Action Plus/Shutterstock.

“He said: ‘Gaffer, just to let you know, I’ve just had a phone call from the PFA, Craig Beattie, and he’s just told me I’ve got in the team of the year‘.

“That was a moment. But all the credit goes to him because, for how good a player he is, he wasn’t in that place, but he came here and he committed.

“The sky is the limit for that boy.”

