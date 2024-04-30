Summer Sundays Dundee: All you need to know as tickets on sale for The View Slessor Gardens gig

Tickets have gone on sale for the latest big gig to take place in Dundee.

Summer Sundays will feature hometown heroes The View and a host of other acts this September.

The event is being put on by Live Tour Promotions, and is separate to the Summer Sessions gigs that took place in Dundee in 2022, which were run by DF Concerts.

We have all you need to know ahead of the concert – and we will be adding more details as they become available in the lead-up to the event.

When is Summer Sundays Dundee?

Summer Sundays Dundee takes place on Sunday September 8 2024.

What is the line-up?

Several acts have already been confirmed.

Headlining are Dundee band The View, hot off the heels of their new album Exorcism of Youth being released in 2023.

Confirmed as joining them so far are Northern Irish rockers Ash and indie outfit The Pigeon Detectives.

Tribute act The Gerry Cinna-Man Experience will also perform, with the promise of more names to be announced.

Further musical entertainment will include a silent Propaganda disco.

Where is Dundee Summer Sundays taking place?

The gig is taking place at Slessor Gardens at Dundee Waterfront.

The open-air venue – which is run by Dundee City Council – has become a popular site for concerts in recent years.

How do you get tickets and how much are they?

Tickets to see The View and others at Slessor Gardens are now on sale via the Summer Sundays Dundee website.

General admission costs £49.95 plus a £4.95 booking fee.

Under-fives go free.

What food and drink will be on offer?

Although no vendors have been confirmed yet, the organisers are promising street food and craft beer stalls, cocktail bars and a festival market.

What items are banned from Dundee Summer Sundays?

The following items are banned from the event:

Alcohol (except drinks bought in the venue)

Food (except for those with special medical or dietary needs)

Illegal substances

‘Legal’ highs

Glass items (except small perfume bottles)

Candles

Gas canisters

Flares

Fireworks and smoke canisters

Knives

Laser equipment and pens

Barbecues

Megaphones and sound-making equipment

Nitrous oxide

Animals

Poles, banners and flags

The organisers say revellers will be searched at the entrance.