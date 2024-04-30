Summer Sundays Dundee: All you need to know as tickets on sale for The View Slessor Gardens gig

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Summer Sundays Dundee: All you need to know as tickets on sale for The View Slessor Gardens gig

Details including the line-up, prices, banned items and more for the Waterfront concert this September.

By Ben MacDonald
The View will play Summer Sundays at Slessor Gardens in Dundee in September. Image: Steve Brown/Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Tickets have gone on sale for the latest big gig to take place in Dundee.

Summer Sundays will feature hometown heroes The View and a host of other acts this September.

The event is being put on by Live Tour Promotions, and is separate to the Summer Sessions gigs that took place in Dundee in 2022, which were run by DF Concerts.

We have all you need to know ahead of the concert – and we will be adding more details as they become available in the lead-up to the event.

When is Summer Sundays Dundee?

Summer Sundays Dundee takes place on Sunday September 8 2024.

What is the line-up?

Several acts have already been confirmed.

Headlining are Dundee band The View, hot off the heels of their new album Exorcism of Youth being released in 2023.

Confirmed as joining them so far are Northern Irish rockers Ash and indie outfit The Pigeon Detectives.

Ash frontman Tim Wheeler. Image: Shutterstock
Pigeon Detectives
The Pigeon Detectives. Image: Tom Malecki

Tribute act The Gerry Cinna-Man Experience will also perform, with the promise of more names to be announced.

Further musical entertainment will include a silent Propaganda disco.

Where is Dundee Summer Sundays taking place?

The gig is taking place at Slessor Gardens at Dundee Waterfront.

The open-air venue – which is run by Dundee City Council – has become a popular site for concerts in recent years.

How do you get tickets and how much are they?

Tickets to see The View and others at Slessor Gardens are now on sale via the Summer Sundays Dundee website.

General admission costs £49.95 plus a £4.95 booking fee.

Under-fives go free.

What food and drink will be on offer?

Although no vendors have been confirmed yet, the organisers are promising street food and craft beer stalls, cocktail bars and a festival market.

Fans will be able to buy craft beer. Image: Shutterstock

What items are banned from Dundee Summer Sundays?

The following items are banned from the event:

  • Alcohol (except drinks bought in the venue)
  • Food (except for those with special medical or dietary needs)
  • Illegal substances
  • ‘Legal’ highs
  • Glass items (except small perfume bottles)
  • Candles
  • Gas canisters
  • Flares
  • Fireworks and smoke canisters
  • Knives
  • Laser equipment and pens
  • Barbecues
  • Megaphones and sound-making equipment
  • Nitrous oxide
  • Animals
  • Poles, banners and flags

The organisers say revellers will be searched at the entrance.

Conversation