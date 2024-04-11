The View to play huge hometown show at Dundee’s Slessor Gardens

Dundee band The View will play a huge hometown show at Slessor Gardens this September.

The Dryburgh trio will perform at the Waterfront venue as part of the new Summer Sundays series.

Northern Irish icons Ash, indie band The Pigeon Detectives and tribute act The Gerry Cinnamon Experience will also play the event on September 8.

It is the first major gig to be announced for Slessor Gardens in 2024 and The View’s only Dundee show this year.

In a post on Facebook, the band said they were “thrilled” to be taking part.

It comes after The View frontman Kyle Falconer recently shared his favourite things about Dundee.

Summer Sundays Dundee to feature market and craft beer stalls

Summer Sundays will also feature a silent disco, street food and craft beer stalls, cocktail bars and a festival market.

Fans can register for tickets by signing up through the Summer Sundays website.

Pre-sale tickets will be available from Friday April 26.

Summer Sundays is being organised by Live Tour Promotions, and is separate to the Summer Sessions gigs that took place in Dundee in 2022, which were run by DF Concerts.

Three other Summer Sundays events are also taking place at venues across England.