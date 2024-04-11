The View to play huge hometown show at Dundee’s Slessor Gardens

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

The View to play huge hometown show at Dundee’s Slessor Gardens

Ash and The Pigeon Detectives are also on the bill for Summer Sundays.

By Ben MacDonald
The View will perform at Slessor Gardens. Image: Louise Wilson
The View will perform at Slessor Gardens. Image: Louise Wilson

Dundee band The View will play a huge hometown show at Slessor Gardens this September.

The Dryburgh trio will perform at the Waterfront venue as part of the new Summer Sundays series.

Northern Irish icons Ash, indie band The Pigeon Detectives and tribute act The Gerry Cinnamon Experience will also play the event on September 8.

It is the first major gig to be announced for Slessor Gardens in 2024 and The View’s only Dundee show this year.

In a post on Facebook, the band said they were “thrilled” to be taking part.

It comes after The View frontman Kyle Falconer recently shared his favourite things about Dundee.

Summer Sundays Dundee to feature market and craft beer stalls

Summer Sundays will also feature a silent disco, street food and craft beer stalls, cocktail bars and a festival market.

Fans can register for tickets by signing up through the Summer Sundays website.

Pre-sale tickets will be available from Friday April 26.

Summer Sundays is being organised by Live Tour Promotions, and is separate to the Summer Sessions gigs that took place in Dundee in 2022, which were run by DF Concerts.

Three other Summer Sundays events are also taking place at venues across England.

More from Dundee

Greek restaurant Andreou's is set to close
Andreou's Bistro in Dundee to shut as owner says it's 'impossible' to keep running…
Ross Cochrane
Drunken Dundee driver banned after crash which left car owner badly injured
A 20mph zone sign.
Further 20mph zones planned for Broughty Ferry as locals to get their say
Dawn Barclay appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court.
Dundee walk-in thief stole 400 cigarettes from vulnerable pensioner in sheltered housing
Poisoned cat Mallow and Jaime Mcrae.
Dundee woman heartbroken as her cat put to sleep after poisoning
George Kane
Ban for driver who led police through Angus and Dundee before 'tactical contact' at…
Lee Tucker (left) has been cleared of causing the death of his brother Reece (centre) while Joseph Donachie (right) pled guilty to driving dangerously before the accident.
Dundee driver cleared over Perthshire crash in which his brother died
The sculpture from Broughty Ferry Beach.
Locals baffled as new 'human silhouette' sculpture appears at Broughty Ferry waterfront
4
A car with its wheel clamped on King Street, Broughty Ferry. Image: Andrew Robson/DC Thomson
More than 250 vehicles clamped across Dundee and Angus in just a week
5
The proposed student residence designs for South Ward Road, Dundee.
Student accommodation plans for former Dundee nightclub site delayed after contamination found

Conversation