My Dundee: Kyle Falconer’s favourite things about his home city

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Food & Drink

My Dundee: Kyle Falconer’s favourite things about his home city

Kyle Falconer, frontman of The View, shares his favourite things about Dundee for our celebrity series, My Dundee.

Kyle Falconer
Kyle Falconer of The View shares what he loves most about Dundee. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
By Joanna Bremner

From his love of The Selkie in Dundee, to the inspirational view from the Broughty Ferry cycle route, Kyle Falconer of The View shares his favourite things about Dundee.

What first springs to mind when you think of Dundee?

The Law Hill. I’ve climbed it many a time.

I used to go on adventures up there with my pal Gary McLeish. We used to pack a bag and say we were going to climb the side of it, like it was a mountain.

Everyone that comes to Dundee I always take them up the Law hill, if they’re from London, or if they’ve come over from America.

I’m always chuffed when someone comes from another city and I get to show it to them.

Where do you stay when you visit Dundee?

I live in Dundee, in The Ferry.

Most memorable night out you’ve had here?

I remember the Cotton Club was quite a big night for us. That was when we signed our first record deal.

It was back in the day when Dundee was a proper vibrant music scene, everyone would just go from one venue to the next.

But I remember that being a pretty monumental night.

Favourite restaurant in Dundee and why?

I used to like going to the Park Hotel back in the day. I just liked it. It was pretty homely and it was just five minutes from my house, but that’s closed down now.

I used to love the Balaka Indian as well, but that’s closed down.

The Selkie is brilliant.

I was blown away. And the staff were really nice.

The Selkie in Dundee.

Actually when it was Covid, I think my Mrs put something online saying we were unwell, and they sent us a big box of stuff.

It was sweet of them, eh?

Best place in Dundee when you’re looking for inspiration?

When I go for runs, I go from The Ferry to Monifieth and up to Carnoustie.

Sometimes there, it’s totally tranquil right along the coast.

The beach in The Ferry is beautiful, but if you keep going past you feel like you’re in the middle of nowhere.

That’s why I wouldn’t want to move away, because I’ve got that route right on my door.

I took my eldest daughter cycling along there and we did a 10K and she cycled the whole way, it was a pretty monumental day.

The view from the Broughty Ferry cycle path.

I always say to my kids when we go for walks on the beach: “Look, we live here! We’ve got to appreciate this.”

And they say, “Dad, you say this every time!”

And I’m like: “But come on, look at that! It’s absolutely stunning.”

Now my eldest, if anyone comes or we have family visiting, she goes: “Look at this guys, I mean, come on, we live here!” So she’s copying me.

We’re just spreading the word of the beauty of Dundee.

What is your first memory in Dundee?

Well, my sister always says that this is not true and that I’m making it up and that you can’t remember that far back, but I remember this from when I was two-year-old.

I was born in Mill O’ Mains and I remember playing with this piano toy and my mum telling me to keep the noise down.

And I remember walking to school every day, rain or shine, with Pete [Reilly], the guitarist from The View.

Best place for a coffee stop in Dundee?

I do like my coffee, but I like instant coffee.

There’s a new place opened in The Ferry though that my Mrs goes to every day. Maison Dieu.

And Gracie’s is good too.

Maison Dieu on Brook Street, Broughty Ferry, Dundee. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

But I just like ten spoonful of instant coffee, and that’s me set up for the day.

Realistically, it’s probably about a tablespoon.

What are you up to with work at the moment?

We’re just touring, we’ve got lots of The View stuff coming up.

We’re recording with lots of new artists and we’ve got songwriting camps on the go this year.

We’ve got a musical out in London and we’re doing a tour in London, Brighton and America.

There’s loads of stuff going on.

More from Food & Drink

Sunny Mollah, owner of Baba's Sauce at their factory in Longforgan. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
How Dundee's Sunny Mollah turned his dad's secret chilli sauce recipe into a city…
Craobh in Crieff deserves its popular status with locals, says food reviewer Isla Glen.
Craobh in Crieff wows with quirky Irn-Bru beef dish and lots more
Restaurant boss Julie Wijkström and food and drink journalist Joanna Bremner try out the offering from BlackHorn Burgers, St Andrews.
BlackHorn Burgers: Fife restaurant boss taste tests 'St Andrews' finest handmade burgers'
Here are some of the best soup and sandwich meals you can get in Tayside and Fife, including the Flame Tree Cafe. Image: Flame Tree Cafe.
5 places to find tempting soup and sandwich meals in Tayside and Fife
Craig and Gemma Chapman coating the marshmallows after cutting with icing sugar.
'Our Monifieth marshmallow business started with our daughter's fluffy birthday wishlist'
The Loft Restaurant in Bridge of Tilt serves up a delicious crème brulée, and was recently recognised as Scotland's most romantic restaurant of the year. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
The Loft Restaurant: I put Scotland's most romantic restaurant to the test
The Courier Food and Drink Awards 2024 winners. Image: Kim Cessford/DCThomson
The Courier Food and Drink Awards 2024: Pictures and reaction
Lorraine Kelly.
My Dundee: Lorraine Kelly's favourite things about the city
2
Thai cashew chicken at Orchid restaurant, Broughty Ferry.
Pan-Asian eatery Orchid in Broughty Ferry is in full bloom
The Juniper-smoked roe deer from The Glenturret Lalique is some of the great food and drink you can get in Crieff. Image: The Glenturret Lalique.
The best food and drink to try on a day in Crieff

Conversation