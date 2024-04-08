My Dundee: Kyle Falconer’s favourite things about his home city

From his love of The Selkie in Dundee, to the inspirational view from the Broughty Ferry cycle route, Kyle Falconer of The View shares his favourite things about Dundee.

What first springs to mind when you think of Dundee?

The Law Hill. I’ve climbed it many a time.

I used to go on adventures up there with my pal Gary McLeish. We used to pack a bag and say we were going to climb the side of it, like it was a mountain.

Everyone that comes to Dundee I always take them up the Law hill, if they’re from London, or if they’ve come over from America.

I’m always chuffed when someone comes from another city and I get to show it to them.

Where do you stay when you visit Dundee?

I live in Dundee, in The Ferry.

Most memorable night out you’ve had here?

I remember the Cotton Club was quite a big night for us. That was when we signed our first record deal.

It was back in the day when Dundee was a proper vibrant music scene, everyone would just go from one venue to the next.

But I remember that being a pretty monumental night.

Favourite restaurant in Dundee and why?

I used to like going to the Park Hotel back in the day. I just liked it. It was pretty homely and it was just five minutes from my house, but that’s closed down now.

I used to love the Balaka Indian as well, but that’s closed down.

The Selkie is brilliant.

I was blown away. And the staff were really nice.

Actually when it was Covid, I think my Mrs put something online saying we were unwell, and they sent us a big box of stuff.

It was sweet of them, eh?

Best place in Dundee when you’re looking for inspiration?

When I go for runs, I go from The Ferry to Monifieth and up to Carnoustie.

Sometimes there, it’s totally tranquil right along the coast.

The beach in The Ferry is beautiful, but if you keep going past you feel like you’re in the middle of nowhere.

That’s why I wouldn’t want to move away, because I’ve got that route right on my door.

I took my eldest daughter cycling along there and we did a 10K and she cycled the whole way, it was a pretty monumental day.

I always say to my kids when we go for walks on the beach: “Look, we live here! We’ve got to appreciate this.”

And they say, “Dad, you say this every time!”

And I’m like: “But come on, look at that! It’s absolutely stunning.”

Now my eldest, if anyone comes or we have family visiting, she goes: “Look at this guys, I mean, come on, we live here!” So she’s copying me.

We’re just spreading the word of the beauty of Dundee.

What is your first memory in Dundee?

Well, my sister always says that this is not true and that I’m making it up and that you can’t remember that far back, but I remember this from when I was two-year-old.

I was born in Mill O’ Mains and I remember playing with this piano toy and my mum telling me to keep the noise down.

And I remember walking to school every day, rain or shine, with Pete [Reilly], the guitarist from The View.

Best place for a coffee stop in Dundee?

I do like my coffee, but I like instant coffee.

There’s a new place opened in The Ferry though that my Mrs goes to every day. Maison Dieu.

And Gracie’s is good too.

But I just like ten spoonful of instant coffee, and that’s me set up for the day.

Realistically, it’s probably about a tablespoon.

What are you up to with work at the moment?

We’re just touring, we’ve got lots of The View stuff coming up.

We’re recording with lots of new artists and we’ve got songwriting camps on the go this year.

We’ve got a musical out in London and we’re doing a tour in London, Brighton and America.

There’s loads of stuff going on.