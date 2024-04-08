Perth swim club says leisure pool is essential to meet public demand

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Perth swim club says leisure pool is essential to meet public demand

Take our survey and have your say on building Perth a swimming and leisure centre to be proud of.

By Sean O'Neil
Perth City Swim Club's Ann Dickson and Eve Thomson.
Perth City Swim Club's Ann Dickson and Eve Thomson.

A Perth swim club believes plans for a new facility in the city must contain a leisure pool to meet the needs of the community.

Eve Thomson, president of Perth City Swim Club, says the swimming provision in the area is already inadequate and fears a loss of water would see many struggle to access a pool.

Perth and Kinross Council had proposed combining the two current pools at Perth Leisure Pool into a single eight-lane facility.

Eve told The Courier: “There’s no way a single eight-lane pool and a small teaching pool will be adequate to provide lane swimming for the members of the public that want to swim – it’s already inadequate.

Perth City Swim Club president Eve Thomson and coach Ann Dickson at Perth Leisure Pool.

“If you remove the leisure pool, and all the people who come for fun swims, and add them to that same pool, it is just not going to be adequate for the volume of people who want to use the water.”

She added: “Those who don’t want to commit to joining a club and commit to the training and the hard work that we do – but want to continue their swimming – they’re going to find it hard to find somewhere.”

An investigation by The Courier backs up those concerns, finding that Perth has the least amount of leisure swimming availability in the cities across Tayside, Fife, Stirling and Inverness.

Campaign for all sports

Plans for a new facility are set to come forward in August after the previous proposal, which did not include an ice rink, leisure pool or indoor bowls, was rejected by councillors.

The Courier wants to ensure the opportunity is seized to build Perth a leisure centre to be proud of.

Take our survey below and have your say on what you want to see in a new facility.

Club cannot grow with current facilities

Perth City Swim Club currently trains aspiring swimmers from the age of six to 22.

Olympic silver medalist Stephen Milne came through the ranks ahead of his podium finish at the 2016 games in Rio.

But coach Ann Dickson says the lack of water availability in Perth, even with the leisure pool, means they cannot grow as a club.

Olympic swimmer, Stephen Milne at Perth Leisure Pool.

She told The Courier: “We are probably one of the top ten age group swim teams in Scotland but we could be far higher than that.

“But we can’t grow the club because we have limited time because we have to share the pool – and I’m quite aware of that.

“There’s a very limited time period where, as an adult, you can actually come and have an ordinary swim.

“Having the pool as they stipulated, as a new eight-lane pool, will just not meet the needs of the whole community.

“We’ll have a facility that’s cost an awful lot of money but is not fit for the purpose of the city.”

Perth Leisure Pool.
Perth Leisure Pool.

The coach told The Courier that the club had to rely on the help of Dundee City Council and Stirling to train Stephen Milne ahead of the Olympic games.

She also said their current swimmers don’t get enough pool time even with the current facilities and alongside utilising Kinross and Kilgraston pools.

“Our top swimmers operate off of about 11-11.5 hours a week, in Scotland other clubs would be doing 18,” Ann said.

Missed opportunities for swimming

Both Eve and Ann believe there have been numerous missed opportunities to grow Perth’s swimming provision over the years.

The swim club president points to a lack of investment in swimming pools at the city’s new schools.

Bertha Park High School.

“Other cities have added pools to their new build schools and that allows clubs like ourselves to do a few nights a week outwith the main council pool which frees up space for public swimmers to come in,” said Eve.

“We don’t have that option here. We would be down to one pool and that’s all we would have in the city of Perth.”

Ann believes there was a wasted opportunity after Stephen Milne’s performance in Rio.

At that time a new leisure facility called PH20 was greenlit and the money had been set aside in the capital budget – but it never materialised with funding syphoned off for other projects.

“We had a great opportunity to publicise what was possible with what we had and we just lost it all – it just kept being deferred,” said Ann.

Conversation