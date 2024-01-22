Missed opportunities to blame for PH20 ‘diluted half project’ in Perth, says ex-chairman

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Missed opportunities to blame for PH20 ‘diluted half project’ in Perth, says ex-chairman

Mike Robinson, who joined Live Active Leisure in 2011, believes a lack of decision making has resulted in the cost-saving leisure facility scheme being put before councillors on Monday.

By Sean O'Neil
Mike Robinson, former chairman of Live Active Leisure, and a picture of Perth leisure pool
Mike Robinson, former chairman of Live Active Leisure

A former chairman of Live Active Leisure has blamed missed opportunities for the ‘diluted half project’ being considered for PH20 in Perth.

The original concept, first put forward in 2014, promised to cater for 20 sports and would include an ice-rink, swimming pool, gymnasium and outdoor climbing wall.

PH20 was going replace the “ageing” Perth Leisure Pool and Dewars Centre, attracting 250,000 visitors to the area each year.

The current proposals by council bosses would see ice rink and leisure swimming facilities axed in Perth as they try to merge Dewars Centre, Perth Leisure Pool and Bell’s Sports Centre.

“The fundamental problem with all of this is, there is an issue with the speed of decision making [by Perth and Kinross Council],” Mr Robinson told The Courier.

“I was involved in a project for a decade, winning popular support and public support, and they failed to make a decision.

“They could have made the decision a long time ago and it would have cost less and we would have it by now – it would have been open.”

PH20 ‘was shovel ready’

The former chairman, who left LAL in 2021, points to missed opportunities like the Tay Cities Deal in 2017 which saw PH20 overlooked in favour of project like the Cross Tay Link Road (CTLR) and Perth Museum.

“You can’t put everything in to a deal, so I suppose it’s as simple as that but it was a shame because it was shovel ready,” he said.

Eve Muirhead and team curling at the Dewars Centre in Perth.
Eve Muirhead at the Dewars Centre in Perth. Picture by Graeme Hart.

“You want a project that is ready to go and PH20 was probably one of the most shovel ready in the area at that time.”

He said it would be a “travesty” to move forward with the current proposals that would see curling, bowling and leisure swimming facilities disappear.

“I cannot really believe that anyone would countenance a Perth and Kinross that didn’t have a pool and didn’t have an ice-rink and didn’t have basic sports facilities,” said the former chairman.

‘Flagship’ projects needed in Perth

Despite a decade of setbacks, Mr Robinson still believes a “flagship” PH20 that caters for all sports and activities is still what the city needs and wants.

“Perth really could do with a few big flagship projects that people can get behind.

“I really think we could do with something to look forward to and PH20 could be that – it nearly was that.

“I think it could be again – but it’s not going to be if it’s a diluted half project that’s not going to keep anybody happy.”

Grant Laing
Grant Laing. Image: Angus Findlay

On Friday, Perth and Kinross Council leader Grant Laing said he would seek cross-party support to save ice rink and leisure pool facilities.

Councillors will meet on Monday to thrash out a way to move the project forward – but Mr Robinson says he has seen this situation before.

“Unfortunately the only conversation the council is having right now is what can we cut to keep within the budget – and that’s been the same conversation for 15 years,” he said.

“At one point it was approved by the council but it was retracted after that.

“So all the work we had done in winning popular support for it, making politicians aware of why it was so necessary, was universally understood.

“But soon after the approval there was a council election and a lot of the new councillors wanted to question the thing all over again and it went almost back to square one.”

Conversation