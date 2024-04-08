Broughty Ferry dad relives botched Eljamel operation that left him blind

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Broughty Ferry dad relives botched Eljamel operation that left him blind

John Blackwood spent four years in and out of hospital and couldn’t even remember his own daughter after surgery.

By Justin Bowie
Eljamel victim John Blackwood. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Eljamel victim John Blackwood. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

A Broughty Ferry dad claims he was left blind and could not recognise his own daughter after a botched operation on his tumour by disgraced doctor Sam Eljamel.

John Blackwood, 68, languished in Kirkcaldy’s Victoria Hospital for almost four years following his horror ordeal, involving the ex-NHS Tayside surgeon, at Ninewells.

Eljamel harmed more than 100 patients during his 18-year spell in Dundee and the scandal will be the subject of a public inquiry after campaigning by his victims and The Courier.

More than 20 years after being operated on by the neurosurgeon, John is blind in his right eye and only has partial sight in his left eye.

John says: “He was a butcher.”

The pensioner had gone into hospital for what he thought would be a routine procedure to remove a tumour on his pituitary gland.

Disgraced neurosurgeon Sam Eljamel. Image: DC Thomson.

Yet just weeks after an initial operation, he went back to see Eljamel and discovered the tumour had NOT been taken out.

Instead the former NCR worker was to go under the knife for a craniotomy, a procedure which involves temporarily removing part of a bone from the skull to expose the brain.

When John woke up again, his life had changed forever.

He says he spent two months in Ninewells, with medics insisting he could not be exposed to UV light.

John was then taken to Kirkcaldy where he spent nine months recovering.

“After I had my craniotomy I was blind in my right eye,” the Broughty Ferry man told us.

“I was basically certified blind. It gets worse every year.”

John has been blind in his right eye since Eljamel operated on him. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

He added: “Two weeks after my craniotomy my then wife came up with my daughter.

“I said, ‘who’s that?’ She said, ‘that’s your daughter’. I said, ‘I don’t have a daughter’.”

John, who stayed in Liff, Angus, at the time, was only able to leave Victoria Hospital briefly before he was sent back again.

He says he did not get home permanently until 2006 after years of recovery.

The following year, John went into hospital for a scan where doctors found a tumour again.

This made him question the previous Eljamel surgeries.

His ordeal continued when he had to go back for a third operation, with four weeks of radiotherapy to follow.

He says he never got any answers about what went wrong with his craniotomy, or why the tumour was not taken out initially.

John worked as a demand planner for ATM manufacturing firm NCR, but was forced to retire prematurely.

John spent the best part of four years in hospital following his botched operation. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

John, who is being represented by legal firm Levy & McRae along with other patients, blames the events for personal issues he has encountered and admits life has been “lonely” at times due to his health difficulties.

He was incensed when he saw footage of Eljamel at the operating theatre again in the surgeon’s native Libya, where he fled years ago to avoid justice.

John told us: “I thought, what a f***ing nightmare.

“What a b*****d”. He totally f****d me up. He f****d me up big time.”

An NHS Tayside spokesperson said: “The board continues to encourage anyone who has concerns about Professor Eljamel to contact the Patient Liaison Response Team.

“NHS Tayside apologises to former patients of the surgeon and remains committed to do whatever is required to support all independent processes which are being set up by Scottish Government to respond to patients’ ongoing concerns.”

More from Dundee

Scott Sivewright.
Crooked Ninewells worker to lose job after wallet theft and driving offence
Ian Ashton, owner of SaltDog Marine, says the cross-Tay shuttle is here to stay.
Boat shuttle between Broughty Ferry and Tayport to run all year
Rain warning for Tayside Fife and Stirlingshire
Warning of heavy rain across Tayside, Fife and Stirlingshire
Fire crews at Earn Crescent on Thursday after a flat fire
Dundee flat fire deemed 'not suspicious'
Lee Tucker denies that he caused his brother Reece’s death, and serious injury to two children, by dangerous driving.
Dundee driver tells jury of rescue efforts after Perthshire crash that killed brother
Bell Street car park will be transformed under the plans. Image: Dundee City Council.
Bell Street car park: Green travel hub operator sought for multi-million pound renovation
11
MSP Maurice Golden is currently in New York
Dundee-based MSP shares New Yorkers' surprise reaction to 4.8 magnitude earthquake
Police at Strathmartine Road, Dundee.
Section of Strathmartine Road in Dundee reopens after two-vehicle crash
Jacqui and Fergie King.
Autistic woman yet to move into Dundee supported flat 14 months after securing place
Dundee University receptionist Muriel Duncan.
Dundee University receptionist Muriel to carry on working as she celebrates 90th birthday

Conversation