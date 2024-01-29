Disgraced NHS Tayside surgeon Eljamel pictured for first time in four years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Politics

Disgraced NHS Tayside surgeon Eljamel pictured for first time in four years

The photos emerged four years after The Courier revealed Eljamel was operating again as a surgeon in the Libyan city of Misrata.

By Justin Bowie
New pictures of disgraced Sam Eljamel working in Libya.
Disgraced former NHS Tayside surgeon Sam Eljamel is pictured for the first time in four years as he continues to operate in home country Libya.

New photos show the rogue doctor – who repeatedly butchered patients in Dundee – smiling at his desk while working at Al Nahda hospital in the city of Misrata.

In February 2020, The Courier revealed shamed Eljamel was back at work at a number of medical practices in the city after fleeing Scotland.

The neurosurgeon regularly features in promotional material for Al Nahda hospital, where he advertised as being available on a daily basis for patients.

Eljamel talks up his time spent working in Britain and his links to the UK, even though he removed himself from the General Medical Council’s register before leaving the country.

The hospital promotes him as a consultant for neurosurgery and an expert in chronic pain.

Eljamel sitting at his desk in a Libyan hospital.

Victims of the shamed doctor told how they fear his patients in Libya will be forced to endure the same pain and suffering they have spent years living with.

Lead campaigner Pat Kelly said: “I am extremely angry that this man can simply walk out of the UK after doing what he did to me and many others.

“If he harms one single patient, then it is a tragedy that should never have been allowed to happen.”

Lead Eljamel campaigner Jules Rose. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Jules Rose, another campaigner harmed by Eljamel, said: “Knowing the devastation that he caused and inflicted on victims in the UK, it is abundantly clear he will continue his butchery in Libya.

“How can we just accept this? It is a trauma that I find extremely difficult to live with.”

The disgraced medic has regularly lied about or exaggerated his credentials in the past.

He bizarrely paid for a fake “Man of the Year” award to boost his CV, and falsely claimed on his website he had obtained a specialist medical degree from the United States.

First Minister Humza Yousaf ordered a public inquiry into the Eljamel scandal last September, finally relenting to the demands of campaigners.

Eljamel regularly features in promotional material.

That sparked questions over whether Eljamel could face extradition back to the UK to answer for his actions.

But police officers who are currently investigating the neurosurgeon’s butchery fear he will never be forced to come back.

Mid Scotland and Fife Tory MSP Liz Smith said: “The victims of Eljamel’s botched procedures have gone through a decade of pain.

“They will be dumbfounded, as I am, that Eljamel is some sort of poster boy for Libyan brain surgery.

“He has trotted the globe, despite his tarnished reputation, and operated on an untold number of patients.”

