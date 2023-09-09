Inside track on Eljamel police investigation as extradition hurdles revealed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Inside track on Eljamel police investigation as extradition hurdles revealed

Police officers investigating harm caused by the former NHS Tayside surgeon fear he will never be extradited to Scotland.

A public inquiry will be held into the Eljamel scandal. Image: DC Thomson.
Justin Bowie By Justin Bowie & Laura Devlin

Police officers investigating Sam Eljamel fear the disgraced surgeon will never be extradited to Scotland, The Courier can reveal.

Dundee detectives have been probing the rogue NHS Tayside doctor’s butchery for nearly five years now after complaints from multiple patients who were harmed by him.

On Thursday, the Scottish Government finally relented to the demands of Eljamel’s determined victims and granted a public inquiry into the fiasco.

As attention now shifts to what happens next, fresh questions have emerged over whether the rogue medic will ever face his victims at an inquiry.

On Wednesday, it was hinted efforts could be made to force the elusive surgeon back to Scotland, years after he fled to home country Libya to dodge culpability.

But The Courier understands, after speaking to several sources briefed on the investigation, officers do not believe Eljamel will be made to return.

Eljamel in promotional material for Libyan hospital.

An independent neurosurgeon was tasked earlier this year with pouring over files detailing the treatment of complainants.

The medical expert’s review is expected to finish before the end of the year and that is when police and Crown Office officials will look at his conclusions.

Insiders say Detective Inspector Gavin McKinlay – lead investigator in the Eljamel case – has maintained regular contact with patients since their initial complaints.

Humza Yousaf confirmed a public inquiry into the Eljamel scandal. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DCThomson

In June, First Minister Mr Yousaf cited Eljamel’s absence from Scotland as a key reason for his opposition to a public inquiry at the time.

However, campaigners pushing for an inquiry insist his attendance is not compulsory for a probe to go ahead, given they want answers from NHS Tayside chiefs.

At the centre of the decision to grant an inquiry was a recent bombshell report highlighting massive failings from health board bosses in their handling of the scandal.

And today a Scottish medical law firm revealed it is currently investigating possible further action against the health board on behalf of patients.

Yet even if Eljamel’s presence is not vital for a public inquiry to get answers, his presence would force him to account for his behaviour.

What are the hurdles to extradition?

Any attempt to bring Eljamel back to Scotland will be highly complex and far from simple.

Libya has been plagued by instability since the 2011 execution of Colonel Gaddafi, and in 2014 it split between warring eastern and western factions.

LISTEN: Our award winning Stooshie podcast looks at the Eljamel story

In legal terms, the UK does have an extradition treaty with Libya, which was signed by both nations in 2008.

However, in effect it is largely null and void, since Libyan law typically prevents the extradition of its own citizens.

There is past precedent for Libyans being extradited to the UK – before and after Colonel Gaddafi was removed from power.

Lockerbie bomber Abdelbaset al-Megrahi. Image: AP.

Lockerbie bomber Abdelbaset al-Megrahi was sent to the Netherlands for his trial, and then imprisoned in Scotland following his conviction.

In 2019, the brother of one of the bombers from the 2017 Manchester Arena attack was extradited to Britain over his alleged role in the attack.

One expert confirmed any extradition effort will be “challenging”.

Stephen Gethins, Professor of Practice in International Relations at St Andrews University, said: “I understand the UK doesn’t have an extradition treaty with Libya at the moment which is no surprise given the situation Libya is in.

“In the aftermath of the French-UK led military intervention in 2011, Libya was plunged into chaos.

Ex-SNP MP Stephen Gethins. Image: Kenny Smith.

“And it’s a country plagued by disorder, violence and conflict so that makes things challenging.”

Mr Gethins, a former SNP MP for North East Fife, explained that due to no unified government having authority over the whole country, Eljamel could be out of reach.

He told The Courier: “You are dealing with a country in crisis, with two (competing) governments who are claiming responsibility.

“If you deal with the United Kingdom, albeit there is devolution, but you are dealing with stable authorities where the rule of law runs though the whole country.”

He added: “For example, if Eljamel has gone to Benghazi which is under the control of the Libyan national army, that’s not recognised by the United Kingdom.

“In terms of extradition, that makes things very difficult.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Enquiries are ongoing and we continue to work alongside partner agencies.”

