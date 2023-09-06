Disgraced NHS Tayside surgeon Eljamel could be extradited from Libya

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Scottish politics

Disgraced NHS Tayside surgeon Eljamel could be extradited from Libya

Health secretary Michael Matheson says rogue doctor Sam Eljamel 'should be brought to account for his actions'.

Justin Bowie By Justin Bowie
Disgraced doctor Sam Eljamel.

Disgraced former NHS Tayside neurosurgeon Sam Eljamel could potentially be extradited from Libya to answer for the suffering he has caused.

SNP health chief Michael Matheson said it may be possible for the rogue doctor to be forced back to Scotland if police take action against him.

Eljamel – who worked in Dundee between 1995 and 2013 – fled the country years after his malpractice was exposed and has not returned since.

Patients who were harmed by him are demanding the Scottish Government grant a full public inquiry into the scandal as they protest outside Holyrood again today.

Health secretary Mr Matheson – who is making a statement on the scandal on Thursday – revealed an ongoing police probe may determine whether Eljamel has no choice but to come back.

‘Live investigation’

He said: “The last location we knew Eljamel was in was Libya.

“There’s still a police investigation ongoing relating to this issue which is a live investigation.

“Of course, we do have extradition treaties in place with a country like Libya.

“That’ll obviously be determined by the police and the Crown Office going forward. But that’s a live investigation.

SNP health secretary Michael Matheson. Image: Fraser Bremner/PA.

“My view is he’s an individual who should be brought to account for his actions.”

Mr Matheson and First Minister Humza Yousaf have favoured launching an independent review into the fiasco, which differs from a public inquiry.

In June, Mr Yousaf cited the shamed medic’s absence from Scotland as a key reason for rejecting calls for a full public probe.

Bombshell findings

Earlier this year we reported Eljamel was still listed as a landlord in Dundee despite no longer being in the country.

Last week a bombshell report revealed the rogue neurosurgeon was allowed to keep practicing when he should have been suspended.

It also emerged complaints were made about him by patients as early as 2011, even though he was not stopped from operating until December 2013.

