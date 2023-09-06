Disgraced NHS Tayside surgeon Eljamel could be extradited from Libya

Disgraced former NHS Tayside neurosurgeon Sam Eljamel could potentially be extradited from Libya to answer for the suffering he has caused.

SNP health chief Michael Matheson said it may be possible for the rogue doctor to be forced back to Scotland if police take action against him.

Eljamel – who worked in Dundee between 1995 and 2013 – fled the country years after his malpractice was exposed and has not returned since.

Patients who were harmed by him are demanding the Scottish Government grant a full public inquiry into the scandal as they protest outside Holyrood again today.

Health secretary Mr Matheson – who is making a statement on the scandal on Thursday – revealed an ongoing police probe may determine whether Eljamel has no choice but to come back.

‘Live investigation’

He said: “The last location we knew Eljamel was in was Libya.

“There’s still a police investigation ongoing relating to this issue which is a live investigation.

“Of course, we do have extradition treaties in place with a country like Libya.

“That’ll obviously be determined by the police and the Crown Office going forward. But that’s a live investigation.

“My view is he’s an individual who should be brought to account for his actions.”

Mr Matheson and First Minister Humza Yousaf have favoured launching an independent review into the fiasco, which differs from a public inquiry.

In June, Mr Yousaf cited the shamed medic’s absence from Scotland as a key reason for rejecting calls for a full public probe.

Bombshell findings

Earlier this year we reported Eljamel was still listed as a landlord in Dundee despite no longer being in the country.

Last week a bombshell report revealed the rogue neurosurgeon was allowed to keep practicing when he should have been suspended.

It also emerged complaints were made about him by patients as early as 2011, even though he was not stopped from operating until December 2013.