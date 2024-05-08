Fife creep behind bars after meeting fellow pervert in St Andrews

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fife creep behind bars after meeting fellow pervert in St Andrews

James Haggerty called police to say he was being followed by a Dundee paedophile - but they were seen in a car together.

By Ciaran Shanks
James Haggerty
James Haggerty. Image: Facebook.

A Fife creep faces another jail term after being caught in the company of a fellow convicted sex offender in St Andrews.

James Haggerty admitted breaching the terms of his Sexual Offences Prevention Order (SOPO) by being with Dundee paedophile Adam Fraser at St Andrews bus station.

The bizarre incident saw Haggerty claim Fraser had been following him to the bus station.

However, police reviewed CCTV footage and saw the pair and a woman leave a car before spending time together in the terminal.

Haggerty, originally of Kennoway, was placed on the SOPO in 2020 at Perth Sheriff Court.

St Andrews bus station
St Andrews bus station. Image: Google.

The 25-year-old has breached the order – designed to protect the public from further sexual offending – on several occasions.

In 2023, Haggerty was involved in a siege with police in Fife.

He pled guilty at Dundee Sheriff Court to the most recent offences, with reports ordered ahead of sentencing.

Police called by accused

Prosecutor Joanne Ritchie said Haggerty had contacted the police himself to accuse Fraser – who has served jail terms for sex offences – of following him.

“CCTV footage showed a grey Nissan Qashqai at the bus station,” Ms Ritchie told the court.

“An adult female left the front passenger seat and entered the building.

“The accused exited the back passenger seat and went into the terminal

“He remained there for about nine minutes.

“For unknown reasons, he contacts the police to make the allegations.

“Adam Fraser exits the driver’s side. Adam Fraser and the accused are in the terminal building engaged in conversation.

“The accused makes no efforts to leave and does not look distressed.”

Arrested

Haggerty later walked off in the direction of St Andrews town centre and police caught up with him and arrested him in connection with the SOPO breach.

It transpired Haggerty was also in possession of a mobile phone without the knowledge of his supervising officers.

Haggerty, on remand at HMP Perth, pled guilty to breaching the order on February 1 this year at St Andrews bus station by associating with Adam Fraser, a known sex offender and possessing a mobile phone without permission on February 2 at Dunfermline police station.

Sheriff Paul Brown deferred sentence until June for reports to be prepared.

Haggerty will remain in custody meantime.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

