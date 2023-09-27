Dundee paedophile handed sick abuse files to stranger in bag of cuddly unicorns

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Dundee paedophile handed sick abuse files to stranger in bag of cuddly unicorns

Serial sex offender Adam Fraser has been jailed again after he handed over two phones harbouring vile abuse files buried in a bag of toys.

By Ross Gardiner
Dundee paedophile Adam Fraser.
Adam Fraser has been sent back to prison.

A Dundee paedophile’s stash of sick child abuse files was found when he handed over a bag of stuffed unicorns to a stranger at a city lock-up.

Adam Fraser had only been out of prison for weeks for his last sickening offence when he and his wife agreed to give the bag of toys to a woman they had met on a community Facebook page.

Buried among the toys they handed over at their Dryburgh safe storage unit were mobile phones.

The recipient switched on the devices and found the horrifying filth Fraser had collected.

Fraser, who was jailed for two years in 2020 for having abuse images, has now been returned to prison for 15 months after pleading guilty to three charges at Dundee Sheriff Court.

‘Helping others in Dundee’

Fiscal depute Lee Corr explained Fraser’s wife – and former co-accused – Gail had agreed to meet a woman on November 21 2021 at their Keepsafe lock-up at Rutherford Road to hand over the stuffed toys.

The couple had advertised the cuddly items for free on the “Helping others in Dundee” Facebook group.

Fraser was reported as being nervous during the exchange.

Keepsafe, Rutherford Road, Dundee
Fraser was said to be nervous during the handover at the Keepsafe facility in Dundee. Image: Google.

When the recipient got home, she uncovered three mobile phones in the bag.

She switched on two and began charging the third.

The first, a Samsung, had almost 200 twisted files stored on it.

37 accessible videos and 15 inaccessible videos were uncovered, with a back-to-back run time of almost three hours.

23 of them were categorised as being the most graphic and featured children aged between eight and 14 being abused by adults.

140 sick images were discovered too.

A second device, a Motorola, also had disgusting material stored on it – 20 videos with a run time totalling more than four hours.

Fraser admitted possessing, taking or making and distributing the illicit files.

Sheriff Jillian Martin-Brown jailed him and placed him on the Sex Offenders Register for a decade.

Prolific offender

In 2020, Fraser was jailed for two years after being caught with sick child abuse files.

He was sentenced to five-and-a-half years imprisonment in 2015 after being found guilty of brandishing a gun at a woman and demanding she take off her clothes.

On that occasion, Fraser was also convicted of sex attacks against three children in Dundee – dating back to 2000.

For more local court content visit our dedicated page, or join us on Facebook.

