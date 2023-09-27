Dundee paedophile handed sick abuse files to stranger in bag of cuddly unicorns

A Dundee paedophile’s stash of sick child abuse files was found when he handed over a bag of stuffed unicorns to a stranger at a city lock-up.

Adam Fraser had only been out of prison for weeks for his last sickening offence when he and his wife agreed to give the bag of toys to a woman they had met on a community Facebook page.

Buried among the toys they handed over at their Dryburgh safe storage unit were mobile phones.

The recipient switched on the devices and found the horrifying filth Fraser had collected.

Fraser, who was jailed for two years in 2020 for having abuse images, has now been returned to prison for 15 months after pleading guilty to three charges at Dundee Sheriff Court.

‘Helping others in Dundee’

Fiscal depute Lee Corr explained Fraser’s wife – and former co-accused – Gail had agreed to meet a woman on November 21 2021 at their Keepsafe lock-up at Rutherford Road to hand over the stuffed toys.

The couple had advertised the cuddly items for free on the “Helping others in Dundee” Facebook group.

Fraser was reported as being nervous during the exchange.

When the recipient got home, she uncovered three mobile phones in the bag.

She switched on two and began charging the third.

The first, a Samsung, had almost 200 twisted files stored on it.

37 accessible videos and 15 inaccessible videos were uncovered, with a back-to-back run time of almost three hours.

23 of them were categorised as being the most graphic and featured children aged between eight and 14 being abused by adults.

140 sick images were discovered too.

A second device, a Motorola, also had disgusting material stored on it – 20 videos with a run time totalling more than four hours.

Fraser admitted possessing, taking or making and distributing the illicit files.

Sheriff Jillian Martin-Brown jailed him and placed him on the Sex Offenders Register for a decade.

Prolific offender

In 2020, Fraser was jailed for two years after being caught with sick child abuse files.

He was sentenced to five-and-a-half years imprisonment in 2015 after being found guilty of brandishing a gun at a woman and demanding she take off her clothes.

On that occasion, Fraser was also convicted of sex attacks against three children in Dundee – dating back to 2000.

For more local court content visit our dedicated page, or join us on Facebook.