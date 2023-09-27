Dundee actor Stephen McMillan joins Stephen Graham in new BBC series Boiling Point

Outlaw King actor Stephen McMillan is set to drop the medieval weapons for rolling pins in a new BBC drama.

The Dundee-based actor will join Stephen Graham and Vinette Robinson in Boiling Point, starting on Sunday October 1.

Set in a fast-paced kitchen, the four-part series is a spin-off of the hit 2021 film of the same name.

The movie was praised for its one-shot filming, making it look like one continuous scene.

The series picks up six months after the film, with Carly (Robinson) now running the kitchen with former boss Andy’s (Graham) staff.

Stephen, 23, returns in his role as Jamie in the show.

During the series, the young pastry chef continues to hone his craft amid an ongoing battle with his mental health.

Trailer for BBC series Boiling Point

The BBC has released the trailer for the new series for fans to catch a glimpse of what to expect.

Hannah Walters, Stephen Graham’s wife and Stephen Ogg, best known for voicing Trevor in Grand Theft Auto V, also star in the series.

McMillan can be seen alongside Richard E Grant in The Lesson, which has just been released in cinemas.

In 2021, he spoke to The Courier about giving young males a voice in the face of Dundee’s male suicide crisis.