Dundee actor Stephen McMillan joins Stephen Graham in new BBC series Boiling Point

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Dundee actor Stephen McMillan joins Stephen Graham in new BBC series Boiling Point

Stephen McMillan returns as Jamie in the series, a spin-off of the 2021 movie of the same name.

By Ben MacDonald
Dundee actor Stephen McMillan
Stephen McMillan stars in the BBC spin-off. Image: Bleecker Street Media/Courtesy Everett Collection

Outlaw King actor Stephen McMillan is set to drop the medieval weapons for rolling pins in a new BBC drama.

The Dundee-based actor will join Stephen Graham and Vinette Robinson in Boiling Point, starting on Sunday October 1.

Set in a fast-paced kitchen, the four-part series is a spin-off of the hit 2021 film of the same name.

The movie was praised for its one-shot filming, making it look like one continuous scene.

The series picks up six months after the film, with Carly (Robinson) now running the kitchen with former boss Andy’s (Graham) staff.

Stephen, 23, returns in his role as Jamie in the show.

During the series, the young pastry chef continues to hone his craft amid an ongoing battle with his mental health.

Trailer for BBC series Boiling Point

The BBC has released the trailer for the new series for fans to catch a glimpse of what to expect.

Hannah Walters, Stephen Graham’s wife and Stephen Ogg, best known for voicing Trevor in Grand Theft Auto V, also star in the series.

McMillan can be seen alongside Richard E Grant in The Lesson, which has just been released in cinemas.

In 2021, he spoke to The Courier about giving young males a voice in the face of Dundee’s male suicide crisis.

More from Dundee

Dundee paedophile Adam Fraser.
Dundee paedophile handed sick abuse files to stranger in bag of cuddly unicorns
Mohammed Zaveri was found guilty and remanded.
Abuser 'battered woman black and blue' before hotel sex attack in Dundee
Police close off Clepington Road
Dundee road closed off by police after man assaulted
Dundee City Council Chambers. Image: DC Thomson
Dundee City Council facing £19.5 million in cuts to balance books
Passengers walking along a platform past a ScotRail train
Trains between Aberdeen and Dundee disrupted due to track safety inspection
First look inside the Olympia . Image: John Alexander.
First look inside Olympia after two year closure for multi-million pound repairs
2
William Ramsay has been jailed.
Dundee pensioner who held child's head underwater is jailed for three years
Colin Nish leaves court.
Former Fife football star Colin Nish headbutted partner in money row
The Broughty Ferry to Monifieth Active Travel Project given additional funds. Image: Dundee City Council
Broughty Ferry active travel project gets £1 million funding boost
Police tackling parking problems at Forthill Primary School in Broughty Ferry
Police 'to carry out repeated unannounced visits' over parking chaos at Dundee's biggest primary…
3

Conversation