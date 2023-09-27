VIDEO: Arbroath FC Community Trust inspired by ‘togetherness’ mantra as they begin exciting new era

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
VIDEO: Arbroath FC Community Trust inspired by ‘togetherness’ mantra as they begin exciting new era

Arbroath FC Community Trust manager Ryan Beattie and newly-appointed chairperson Barry Valentine outline their vision for the future of the charity.

By Ewan Smith
Arbroath Community Trust manager Ryan Beattie and chair Barry Valentine. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media
Arbroath Community Trust manager Ryan Beattie and chair Barry Valentine. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media

Arbroath FC Community Trust is in its’ fourth year and about to embark on a new era under newly-appointed chair Barry Valentine.

Engineering manager Valentine has taken over from Shelley McCarthy and is keen to build on the ‘togetherness’ mantra that is emblazoned on the players tunnel at Gayfield.

The Trust is based in a shared office space within the football department.

And they have the same shared vision of enhancing the lives of the people in the town.

Using the power of the badge, Arbroath FC Community Trust has already delivered a number of impactful projects – with over 75% of it non-football related:

Arbroath FC Community Trust is very popular with young people in the Angus town. Image: Mhairi Edwards / DCT Media

A community cafe offers a safe and warm space.

AFCCT’s Goals for Life programme, written by a primary school teacher, could be rolled out to schools across the country – thanks to buy-in from other football clubs.

And the newly-formed Arbroath FC Women’s football team offers an inspirational pathway to girls in the town to fulfil their dream.

Here, in their own words, chair Valentine and Trust manager Ryan Beattie underline to Courier Sport how excited they are to take the next steps in a new era for the AFCCT:

Barry Valentine:

Arbroath Community Trust chair keen to give back to his home town

I’m originally from Arbroath and only moved to the Aberdeen area due to work commitments in the Oil and Gas industry.

And as a father-of-four, I want the future to be bright for everyone.

If Arbroath FC Community Trust can play a part, even a small one, in enhancing the lives of some people then we will have succeeded.

Arbroath FC Community Trust chairperson Barry Valentine. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media

The Trust has tremendous links with football and has delivered some exceptional  programmes across all age ranges and to all abilities.

But football is only 20 to 25% of what we do.

I’m really proud of the part my predecessor Shelley McCarthy played in establishing and growing the Trust.

Shelley, the volunteers, staff and trustees have done an exceptional job.

Hopefully I can come in an align the organisation and work hard to increase the visibility over the wonderful work that they do.

The close ties with the football club are vital.

The badge is so powerful and we have to use it positively.

We also fully endorse the slogan of ‘togetherness.’ It’s clearly apparent every time you visit the club and see the staff, players and fans.

As a Trust and a football club, we are working as one.

We want to embed ourselves in the town and support it in any way we can.

Ryan Beattie:

Arbroath FC Community Trust manager says opportunities for growth are endless

Arbroath FC Community Trust manager Ryan Beattie. Image: Mhairi Edwards / DCT Media

Coming out of Covid in the way we did with a massive football programme was phenomenal for the local community.

We played a big part in getting people active again and there has been a growth in the recreational side of football.

Now we have a newly-launched competitive women’s side and it is inspiring young girls in our area. It shows there is a pathway for them.

A lot of work went into setting it up. If we were going to do it, we wanted to do it right.

The club sets high standards. For a part-time team, it’s very professional in its’ outlook.

The women’s team had to mirror that.

They have their own kit and the social media posts go out on the main channel.

In the spirit of togetherness, we wanted to share their message loud and proud and  engagement levels have been really high so far.

More than football

We are about so much more than football.

We have positioned ourselves at the forefront of charity work in Arbroath and want to improve people’s lives.

Our community cafe offers a safe, warm space for all.

In terms of education. we launched a project last year called Goals for Life.

It’s loosely based on an SFA project called Learning Through Football. It engages with children who have additional support needs or who have challenges in their home life.

It gets them back into the school environment.

The initial plan was to give them some form of education using football as a tool.

We have brought in a primary school teacher who works with children with ASN needs to help us re-write the whole curriculum.

Now we have gone to phase 2 of that project.

We have brought in a primary school teacher who works with children who have ASN needs to help us re-write the whole curriculum.

It’s linked with Curriculum for Excellence and we put GIRFEC and Shanarri at the core of everything we do.

There are opportunities to engage in traditional learning but in a very different environment.

Rather than having your typical class talk in S3 they are out interviewing players or  Dick Campbell.

Community buy-in is key for Arbroath

Arbroath FC Community Trust manager Ryan Beattie at Seaton Park. Image: Mhairi Edwards / DCT Media.

We have more exciting work planned at our base at Seaton Park from a football and community hub perspective.

The opportunities for growth are endless, especially when you consider the buy-in we have from everyone at the club.

When I first came into post we were working from home during Covid.

Now we have moved into new offices at Gayfield and the doors are always open.

Arbroath’s commercial director Paul Reid is always in our office and vice-versa.

Arbroath FC commercial director Paul Reid at the club shop
Arbroath commercial director Paul Reid. Image: Kim Cessford / DCT Media.

The links we have with the club have reinforced that ‘togetherness’ mantra.

The community work the players do is also vital.

Kenan Dunnwald-Turan has been, in particular, great in helping support our work.

Arbroath is a very community-focused town and, together, we can achieve a lot of very positive things.

Conversation