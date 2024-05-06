Drey Wright: St Johnstone need to ‘go for it’ as they seek another Premiership survival twist

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

Drey Wright: St Johnstone need to ‘go for it’ as they seek another Premiership survival twist

The Perth side have fallen behind Ross County with three games left.

By Eric Nicolson
Drey Wright in action against Aberdeen.
Drey Wright in action against Aberdeen. Image: Shutterstock.

St Johnstone must “go for it”, according to Drey Wright.

The Perth side’s 1-0 defeat to Aberdeen, coupled with Ross County’s late victory against Hibs, has seen them drop two points behind the Highlanders with just three matches left in the battle to avoid the play-offs.

Wright, who made his first start in six months at Pittodrie, agrees with his manager that Saints now face a run of “three winnable games”.

But the margin for error is wafer thin.

“We still have them to play and it is in our hands,” said the 28-year-old.

“We got away with one when we lost to Hibs and they lost to Livingston.

“But it’s not going to happen like that until the end of the season.

“We can’t rely on other teams. We have to do it ourselves.

Drey Wright challenges for a high ball.
Drey Wright challenges for a high ball. Image: Shutterstock.

“We’re going to have to go for it. We’re running out of time.

“We have three games left and they are winnable games in our eyes.

“First we go to Livingston and we need to start fast like Motherwell did against them.

“Hopefully we get a few breaks, which we didn’t get today and we get to put the pressure back on County when they come to our place.”

Ready for a full game

Wright was taken off just after the hour-mark but insisted he’ll be ready to complete a whole game if selected next weekend.

“I was hoping to be back for the beginning of March, so it has been a longer time coming than I would have liked,” said the former Hibs man.

“When I came off, fitness-wise, I felt OK.

“Maybe the manager saw something different. We changed the shape at the time.

St Johnstone manager Craig Levein.
St Johnstone manager Craig Levein. Image: Shutterstock.

“Whether it was to protect me or not I’m not too sure.

“I wasn’t happy with my sharpness or how I defended one v one today.

“On the ball I felt OK and I am ready to play 90 minutes if needed.”

Wright is one of many Saints players whose long-term future is uncertain.

“It’s our careers at the end of the day,” he said.

“A lot of us, myself included, are out of contract at the end of the season.

“I’m sure it makes it a lot easier getting a job if you haven’t been relegated or even been in the play-off.

“None of us want to go into the play-offs.

“We shouldn’t need any more motivation. We have a massive three games in the space of a week.”

More from St Johnstone FC

The pressure is mounting on St Johnstone.
3 St Johnstone talking points as time for excuses is over and margin for…
Craig Levein is staying positive.
Craig Levein: St Johnstone can complete Premiership survival hat-trick in '3 winnable games'
The St Johnstone players react to a Benji Kimpioka shot cleared off the line.
Aberdeen 1-0 St Johnstone: Key moments, star man and player ratings as Saints lose…
Benji Kimpioka geos back to a ground that holds good memories.
Benji Kimpioka: St Johnstone were very good last time in Aberdeen but now they…
The St Johnstone ownership story could move on next week.
St Johnstone takeover by Adam Webb could get SFA and EFL approval as early…
Investment will be needed at McDiarmid Park.
JIM SPENCE: Prospective new St Johnstone owner Adam Webb will need to get a…
Eve Muirhead is hoping a new owner at St Johnstone will work out well for the club she supports.
EVE MUIRHEAD: Informed decisions will be key for a new St Johnstone owner
DJ Jaiyesimi.
Return of star man in Aberdeen, DJ Jaiyesimi, would be timely boost for St…
Shaun Rooney will soon be a free agent.
St Johnstone legend Shaun Rooney leaves Fleetwood with Perth fans sending 'bring him home'…
St Johnstone manager Craig Levein.
Craig Levein: Why I won't be losing the head with St Johnstone players

Conversation