Home News Dundee

Convoy system and slip road closures set for A90 between Dundee and Perth

Road surfacing works are set to take place on the A90 near Longforgan.

By Ben MacDonald
A90 northbound carriageway at Longforgan
The A90 northbound carriageway at Longforgan is set to undergo maintenance works. Image: Google Street View

Roadworks are set to cause disruption for motorists travelling on the A90 between Perth and Dundee.

Amey says is carrying out essential maintenance to more than 1,600 metres of the A90 northbound carriageway.

Resurfacing work will take place between the northbound off-slip road and Longforgan Kennels and Cattery, including the northbound on-slip road.

The job will be require convoys and lane and slip road closures.

Starting on Monday, October 2, the £620,000 improvement scheme is forecast to be completed by Thursday, October 12.

What is taking place?

There will be an overnight convoy system between 7.30pm and 6.30am each night until Wednesday October 11.

The northbound off-slip road will be closed between 7.30pm on Monday October 2 and 6.30am on Tuesday October 3.

Traffic exiting the A90 northbound for Longforgan should proceed to the A85 roundabout at Dundee and turn to exit at the Longforgan southbound off-slip.

The northbound on-slip road will be closed between 7.30pm on Friday October 6 and 6.30am on Monday October 9.

A map has been released detailing where works will take place. Image: Amey/Traffic Scotland

Traffic joining the A90 northbound should take the southbound on-slip to join the southbound carriageway and turn at Inchture.

A lane-one closure will remain in place on the northbound carriageway between 6.30am on Saturday 7th October and 6.30am on Monday 9th October.

It is hoped the resurfacing, which Amey is carrying out on behalf of Transport Scotland, will benefit nearly 16,000 vehicles who use the route each day.

The works come after it was revealed that there will be a delay to repair work by St Madoes due to the discovery of a protected species.

