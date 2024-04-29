Chinese student left ‘traumatised’ after racially aggravated attack in Dundee

A Chinese student says he has been left “traumatised” after being subjected to a racially aggravated attack in Dundee.

The 24-year-old says he was confronted by a man on Victoria Road, near the junction with Hilltown, on Wednesday night.

He suffered minor injuries in the attack.

Police are investigating the incident, which happened at around 11.35pm, and are treating it as racially aggravated.

The law student, who does not want to be identified, says he was walking home with a friend when he was confronted.

Dundee attack ‘definitely racially driven’

He said: “It was definitely racially driven.

“I stood in front of my friend to protect her as this European man confronted me.

“He was going on about Vietnam. I’m from China and not Vietnamese.

“This man just saw an Asian man and associated Vietnam.

“He grabbed me by the right-hand side of my face.

“My glasses were tight against my face and then he grabbed my neck.

“I suffered a slight cut on my forehead when he gripped my face.

“Whatever he was trying to say wasn’t making sense, but the abuse was verbal and physical.

“In the days after the attack I was still very much traumatised by what had gone on.”

Police investigate racially aggravated attack on student in Dundee

The student says it is not the first time the man has behaved in this way.

He added: “We called the police straight away.

“If my friend hadn’t been walking with me, I’m not sure how else I would have got away from this guy.

“I shared footage of the incident online to try and raise awareness of what took place.

“There have been nice messages of support since. People have been asking if I’m OK and condemning the man’s actions.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers are carrying out inquiries into a report of a man being assaulted on Victoria Road, Dundee, around 11.35pm on Wednesday April 24.

“Inquiries are ongoing.”