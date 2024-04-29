Chinese student left ‘traumatised’ after racially aggravated attack in Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Chinese student left ‘traumatised’ after racially aggravated attack in Dundee

The 24-year-old says a man approached him and started "going on about Vietnam".

By James Simpson
Emergency services were called to Victoria Road, Dundee. Image: Google Street View
Emergency services were called to Victoria Road, Dundee. Image: Google Street View

A Chinese student says he has been left “traumatised” after being subjected to a racially aggravated attack in Dundee.

The 24-year-old says he was confronted by a man on Victoria Road, near the junction with Hilltown, on Wednesday night.

He suffered minor injuries in the attack.

Police are investigating the incident, which happened at around 11.35pm, and are treating it as racially aggravated.

The law student, who does not want to be identified, says he was walking home with a friend when he was confronted.

Dundee attack ‘definitely racially driven’

He said: “It was definitely racially driven.

“I stood in front of my friend to protect her as this European man confronted me.

“He was going on about Vietnam. I’m from China and not Vietnamese.

“This man just saw an Asian man and associated Vietnam.

“He grabbed me by the right-hand side of my face.

“My glasses were tight against my face and then he grabbed my neck.

“I suffered a slight cut on my forehead when he gripped my face.

“Whatever he was trying to say wasn’t making sense, but the abuse was verbal and physical.

“In the days after the attack I was still very much traumatised by what had gone on.”

Police investigate racially aggravated attack on student in Dundee

The student says it is not the first time the man has behaved in this way.

He added: “We called the police straight away.

“If my friend hadn’t been walking with me, I’m not sure how else I would have got away from this guy.

“I shared footage of the incident online to try and raise awareness of what took place.

“There have been nice messages of support since. People have been asking if I’m OK and condemning the man’s actions.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers are carrying out inquiries into a report of a man being assaulted on Victoria Road, Dundee, around 11.35pm on Wednesday April 24.

“Inquiries are ongoing.”

