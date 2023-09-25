Work on A90 bridge in Perthshire delayed after protected species identified

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Work on A90 bridge in Perthshire delayed after protected species identified

Six months on from a digger crash, disruption is set to continue.

By Andrew Robson & Stephen Eighteen
The A90 flyover connecting St Madoes to Glencarse.
The A90 flyover connecting St Madoes to Glencarse. Image: Google Street View.

Repairs to an A90 flyover have been delayed after the discovery of protected species within the vicinity of the bridge.

The flyover connecting St Madoes and Glencarse was hit by a digger in March, causing significant damage to one of the steel elements and the concrete deck slab above.

The bridge was initially closed and then later reopened under traffic-light control – while southbound traffic was currently restricted to one lane.

Amey – which operates the road on behalf of Traffic Scotland – said these restrictions would remain in place until repairs are complete.

Six months on, the work has now been pushed back after the discovery of a protected species.

The situation has been branded a “total shambles” by Perthshire councillor Angus Forbes.

Digger hits the A90 flyover near St Madoes
A digger caused damage to the bridge in March. Image: Peter Wilkinson

Councillor claims bridge delays

The Conservative ward member for Carse of Gowrie has written a letter to transport minister Fiona Hyslop, which he shared on his Facebook page.

He wrote: “After six months we are no further forward.

“All that has happened to date is that an ecological study has been completed which discovered some species that needs to be protected.

“Which now means further ecological surveys are required before they even think about how to fix the bridge.

“It’s looking like this is another year of misery for my constituents who suffered so much the last time.

“In my mind there is no doubt that had this been in Edinburgh or Glasgow we would not be waiting for this length of time to get the bridge fixed.”

Amey says repair job is ‘complex’

An Amey spokesperson insisted that work is progressing “to allow specialist resources to carry out investigation works” at the damaged bridge.

They added: “We have already undertaken a range of preparatory work on and around the bridge to allow this work to take place.

“However, ecology investigations have identified issues that require to be addressed and further ecology surveys are required before investigative works can commence.

“Traffic restrictions remain in place at Glencarse for the safety of road users and pedestrians as the overbridge suffered significant damage when it was struck by a vehicle in March 2023.

“This is a complex operation and, as previous essential repair work on the bridge has shown, can often take a considerable amount of time to complete.

“We appreciate the frustration that such repair works can cause but please be assured that we are doing everything we can to repair the bridge as quickly and safely as possible.”

Traffic restrictions remain in place at A90 flyover

Drivers initially faced a 45-minute diversion between Glencarse and St Madoes after the accident.

Motorists were previously told to expect a “similar timescale” to the 12-month project carried out after the bridge was struck in 2019.

Specialist structural investigation works are planned to commence in October – informing what will be required to restore the integrity of the bridge.

