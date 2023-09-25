Work on A90 bridge in Perthshire delayed after protected species identified

Repairs to an A90 flyover have been delayed after the discovery of protected species within the vicinity of the bridge.

The flyover connecting St Madoes and Glencarse was hit by a digger in March, causing significant damage to one of the steel elements and the concrete deck slab above.

The bridge was initially closed and then later reopened under traffic-light control – while southbound traffic was currently restricted to one lane.

Amey – which operates the road on behalf of Traffic Scotland – said these restrictions would remain in place until repairs are complete.

Six months on, the work has now been pushed back after the discovery of a protected species.

The situation has been branded a “total shambles” by Perthshire councillor Angus Forbes.

Councillor claims bridge delays

The Conservative ward member for Carse of Gowrie has written a letter to transport minister Fiona Hyslop, which he shared on his Facebook page.

He wrote: “After six months we are no further forward.

“All that has happened to date is that an ecological study has been completed which discovered some species that needs to be protected.

“Which now means further ecological surveys are required before they even think about how to fix the bridge.

“It’s looking like this is another year of misery for my constituents who suffered so much the last time.

“In my mind there is no doubt that had this been in Edinburgh or Glasgow we would not be waiting for this length of time to get the bridge fixed.”

Amey says repair job is ‘complex’

An Amey spokesperson insisted that work is progressing “to allow specialist resources to carry out investigation works” at the damaged bridge.

They added: “We have already undertaken a range of preparatory work on and around the bridge to allow this work to take place.

“However, ecology investigations have identified issues that require to be addressed and further ecology surveys are required before investigative works can commence.

“Traffic restrictions remain in place at Glencarse for the safety of road users and pedestrians as the overbridge suffered significant damage when it was struck by a vehicle in March 2023.

“This is a complex operation and, as previous essential repair work on the bridge has shown, can often take a considerable amount of time to complete.

“We appreciate the frustration that such repair works can cause but please be assured that we are doing everything we can to repair the bridge as quickly and safely as possible.”

Traffic restrictions remain in place at A90 flyover

Drivers initially faced a 45-minute diversion between Glencarse and St Madoes after the accident.

Motorists were previously told to expect a “similar timescale” to the 12-month project carried out after the bridge was struck in 2019.

Specialist structural investigation works are planned to commence in October – informing what will be required to restore the integrity of the bridge.