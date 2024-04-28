Infected blood scandal: Perthshire campaigner continues decades-long fight for justice after cancer diagnosis

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Infected blood scandal: Perthshire campaigner continues decades-long fight for justice after cancer diagnosis

Bill Wright contracted Hepatitis C, which can lead to scarring of the liver, after being treated with infected blood.

By Ben MacDonald
Former Haemophilia Scotland chairman Bill Wright
Bill Wright is hoping to use his platform to help those affected. Image: Haemophilia Scotland

A Dunkeld man who has been diagnosed with cancer decades after contracting Hepatitis C from infected blood is continuing to fight for the thousands of families whose lives have been devastated by the scandal.

Bill Wright is one of thousands of patients with blood disorders who received infected blood through a new treatment called factor VIII or IX in the 70s and 80s.

He has spent years campaigning for the Infected Blood Inquiry after contracting Hepatitis C shortly after being treated for a bruise on his thigh in 1986.

Relatives of victims of the infected blood scandal protest outside Downing Street in 2023. Image: Victoria Jones/PA Wire

After years of treatment and finally being cured of Hep C, the former chair of Haemophilia Scotland has been diagnosed with liver cancer.

Hep C can cause scarring of the liver, which increases the risk of developing liver cancer.

 

38 years later, he is still fighting for compensation for himself and others.

The Infected Blood Inquiry was announced in 2017, with the report set to be published next month.

Bill, who lives in Dunkeld with his wife, told The Courier: “What has driven me has been the terrible devastation it has reeked upon the lives of so many families.

“That includes families in Tayside.

“I got to know these families and I knew the fathers who died, many years ago.

“In that respect, with my medical situation, I consider myself very lucky to get this far without contracting cancer because many others have had this situation before me.

“The timing is horrendously frustrating.

“I’ve been the chairman of a charity that’s worked very hard to get to the truth and justice from this story.

“For it to come just a few weeks of many years of work for a report from the inquiry is really quite ironic.

“I’m now restricted being on the transplant list and have to be available at a moment’s notice to get to the transplant unit.”

A new hope for infected blood truth

Bill continued: “We’re looking for the truth, we’ve never really had it until now.

“The response from the government was far from transparent.

“Our reasonable thought has been that money was more important than people. They were worried about paying out.

This isn’t just about money, it’s about learning just how badly the decisions of the doctors at that time and the Scottish National Blood Transfusion Service were made.

“This time, compared to the Penworth inquiry in 2015, there’s a better chance from the evidence that’s come to light that the truth will be reported properly.”

NHS Scotland, NHS Tayside and the Scottish Government have been contacted for comment.

