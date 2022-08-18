‘Historic day’: Perth infected blood campaigner hails compensation pledge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics Scottish politics

‘Historic day’: Perth infected blood campaigner hails compensation pledge

By Rachel Amery
August 18 2022, 6.00am Updated: August 19 2022, 9.57am
Bill Wright, chair of Haemophilia Scotland
Bill Wright, chair of Haemophilia Scotland

A Perth campaigner says a compensation pledge from the UK Government is a “historic day” for people affected by a long-running contaminated blood scandal.

Around 4,000 victims of the infected blood scandal are to receive interim compensation payments of £100,000 each after decades of campaigning for justice.

The partners of those who died as a result of the scandal will also be compensated.

This is the first time the government has agreed to give money to the victims of the scandal for loss of earnings, care costs and other lifetime losses.

This is basically acknowledging wrongdoing on their part and admitting the scandal should never have happened.

– Campaigner Bill Wright

Bill Wright, who is chair of Haemophilia Scotland, said the announcement is a “warm welcome”.

But he said the government should go further for the relatives of those who died after receiving infected blood.

“It is a historic day because this is the first time the government has used the word ‘compensation’ and acknowledging compensation needs to be paid,” he said.

“This is basically acknowledging wrongdoing on their part and admitting the scandal should never have happened, which has never happened before.”

He added: “In some cases these people will have been at the very beginning of a potentially successful career and had they not been infected they could have gone on to earn goodness knows how much.

“That is a lost livelihood, so the payments could be very substantial.”

What is the infected blood scandal?

In the 1970s and 1980s thousands of NHS patients with blood disorders such as haemophilia became seriously ill after receiving infected blood through a new treatment called factor VIII or IX.

The medication was made from the pooled blood plasma from thousands of paid donors in the US, including some from high-risk groups such as prisoners.

If a single donor was infected with a blood-borne virus then the whole batch could potentially have been contaminated.

At least 2,400 people died after contracting HIV or hepatitis C through NHS treatments and an unknown number were also exposed to hepatitis B or C through blood transfusions after childbirth or surgery.

Now thousands of these victims of the scandal and the partners of those who died will receive an interim payment of £100,000 from the UK Government.

This compensation will be tax-free and will not affect any support payments these people might already be receiving.

Mr Wright was infected by a blood product in 1986 with hepatitis C.

He went on to develop liver cirrhosis and has been campaigning for justice for the last 20 years.

Thousands were given contaminated blood products in the 1970s and 1980s

The announcement from the UK Government says payments will start being made to victims in England from October this year.

However it does not state a specific date when those in Scotland will receive payments.

Concerns over Scottish payment

Mr Wright said: “We need to make sure the money is transferred so people in Tayside receive it at the same time as those in England.

“This is something we are concerned about.”

Mr Wright said he would also like to see the compensation to bereaved relatives to be extended to include children and parents of those who died instead of just partners.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the UK Government will continue to support those affected by the “horrific” infected blood scandal.

Confirming he announcement, he said: “We will continue to stand by all those impacted by this horrific tragedy, and I want to personally pay tribute to all those who have so determinedly fought for justice.”

A spokeswoman for the Scottish Government said: “We welcome the UK Government’s announcement on interim payments for those individuals and bereaved partners affected by the tragic and heart-breaking infected blood scandal.

“All those included in the current infected blood support scheme will receive an interim payment of £100,000 and these will be made through the Scottish Infected Blood Support Scheme, in addition to the ongoing existing support payments.

“The Scottish Government is now liaising closely with the UK Government with the aim of meeting the payment target date of end October 2022.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Scottish politics

A rally outside Edinburgh City Council chambers as cleansing workers (PA)
Council workers offered improved pay offer but unions say it is still not enough
Scots-born academic Mark Blyth.
Dundee economic guru hits back at claims he rubbished financial case for Scottish independence
The SNP has scrapped their island bonds policy.
SNP scraps £50,000 island bond 'election gimmick'
Tayside period dignity officer Jason Grant and BBC Scotland editor James Cook both found themselves the target of abuse this week.
CLARE JOHNSTON: Tayside period dignity officer and BBC's James Cook don't deserve this abuse
8
Unite members are to take part in the strike (Liam McBurney/PA)
Edinburgh cleansing workers to begin pay dispute strike action
BBC Scotland editor James Cook was abused and heckled by a minority of Scottish independence supporters at the Perth Conservative leadership hustings.
SEAN O'NEIL: BBC's James Cook hecklers are a stain on the Scottish independence campaign
5
Tracking the spread of Covid-19
Coronavirus in Scotland - track the spread with these charts
Key Covid-19 demographics
Coronavirus in Scotland - here are the key demographics
Scottish Green Party co-leaders Patrick Harvie and Lorna Slater leave Bute House, Edinburgh, following an announcement on the finalisation of an agreement between the SNP and the Scottish Greens to share power in Scotland.
EXCLUSIVE: Patrick Harvie and Lorna Slater could be ousted from party leader roles by…
BBC reporter James Cook.
Protesters at Perth Tory leader debate condemned after BBC's James Cook branded 'traitor' in…

More from The Courier

Jack Ross doesn't foresee a frantic finale to the transfer window
Dundee United could 'shuffle things' before transfer window closes
0
Murray Davidson is sent off against Hibs.
Murray Davidson admits he MUST think about changing full-blooded approach ahead of St Johnstone…
0
The Forgan Roundabout. Image: Google.
Drivers face diversion on A92 in north-east Fife during roadworks
The family of missing Ross McLean have been informed.
Family of missing Ross McLean informed as body found near Glenrothes
A coastguard helicopter has been called to St Andrews.
Man airlifted by helicopter after inflatable began to sink near St Andrews
Tesco Riverside in Dundee.
Traffic restrictions due to leaking sewer main near Tesco Riverside in Dundee
0