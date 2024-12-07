Calls for government intervention in ‘unprecedented’ Dundee University crisis

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Calls for government intervention in ‘unprecedented’ Dundee University crisis

Dundee-based MSP Michael Marra - a former member of university staff - said there had been a "disastrous failure of management" at the institution.

Vandalism Tower Building Dundee University
The Tower Building, Dundee University. Kim Cessford / DCT Media.
By Alasdair Clark

The SNP Government should put in place a turn-around taskforce at the crisis-hit University of Dundee after a “disastrous failure of management”, a local MSP claims.

North East Scotland MSP Michael Marra says new management is required after principal Iain Gillespie announced his immediate resignation.

The university is tackling a £30 million budget shortfall and Mr Gillespie announced “inevitable” job losses several weeks ago as a result.

But many staff said they have lost confidence in the university’s management, with some criticising a “culture of waste” at the top.

Dundee University vice principal Wendy Alexander.
Dundee University vice-principal Wendy Alexander is leaving her post. Image: Alan Richardson/DC Thomson.

Trade union UCU, which represents academics, has called for transparency about the deficit and how it was allowed to develop.

As well as Mr Gillespie, vice-principal Wendy Alexander announced she would step down in recent weeks. The director of finance also resigned in August.

It prompted one staff member to say the university is in “meltdown”.

‘Largesse’ leaves questions about general financial management

Michael Marra, who worked at Dundee University for over a decade before entering parliament, says the SNP government may need to step in.

He questioned whether the “largesse” of the university’s senior staff, including stays at a 5-star hotel in Hong Kong, indicate general financial mismanagement.

The Scottish Labour MSP said: “This is an unprecedented crisis for the most important institution in our city.

Michael Marra worked at the university for over decade before entering parliament. Image: PA

“It is becoming apparent that there has been a disastrous failure of management and leadership. Huge strategic mistakes have been made.”

While the university does “extraordinary work”, Mr Marra said the staff have been “badly let down” and require support from the best possible leadership.

He added: “The Scottish Government must work with the Scottish Funding Council to put in place a turnaround task force to set right the situation at the University of Dundee, as a matter of utmost priority.

“There are also urgent questions to be answered on governance. Silence from remaining management is unacceptable.

‘New leadership required’

“New leadership is required at the University to deliver for students, staff and our city.”

Mr Marra said it was also important to acknowledge that other universities in the region are facing financial crises.

Across Scotland, several have reported large deficits linked to a reduction in international student numbers.

He added: “There is a structural problem in the way universities are funded and the business model imposed by the Scottish Government.

“There was precisely nothing aimed at fixing that in the budget presented to parliament this week.”

Iain Gillespie has resigned with immediate effect. Image: University of Dundee.

A Scottish Government spokesman said: “This will inevitably be a worrying time for the staff and students of Dundee University.

“The Scottish Government and Scottish Funding Council will support the University in developing its plans to refresh it’s leadership and deliver short, medium and long-term financial sustainability.”

Dundee lecturer Carlo Morelli, UCU honorary president, said: “It is appalling that three of the most senior managers, now including the principal of the university, can simply walk out of the door without any accountability for the position they and the wider university executive group have put the university in.

“UCU call for a withdrawal of the threatened redundancy and transparency over the finances of the university to allow the unions to resolve the difficulties the university claims to be in.”

