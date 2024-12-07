Calls for government intervention in ‘unprecedented’ Dundee University crisis

The SNP Government should put in place a turn-around taskforce at the crisis-hit University of Dundee after a “disastrous failure of management”, a local MSP claims.

North East Scotland MSP Michael Marra says new management is required after principal Iain Gillespie announced his immediate resignation.

The university is tackling a £30 million budget shortfall and Mr Gillespie announced “inevitable” job losses several weeks ago as a result.

But many staff said they have lost confidence in the university’s management, with some criticising a “culture of waste” at the top.

Trade union UCU, which represents academics, has called for transparency about the deficit and how it was allowed to develop.

As well as Mr Gillespie, vice-principal Wendy Alexander announced she would step down in recent weeks. The director of finance also resigned in August.

It prompted one staff member to say the university is in “meltdown”.

‘Largesse’ leaves questions about general financial management

Michael Marra, who worked at Dundee University for over a decade before entering parliament, says the SNP government may need to step in.

He questioned whether the “largesse” of the university’s senior staff, including stays at a 5-star hotel in Hong Kong, indicate general financial mismanagement.

The Scottish Labour MSP said: “This is an unprecedented crisis for the most important institution in our city.

“It is becoming apparent that there has been a disastrous failure of management and leadership. Huge strategic mistakes have been made.”

While the university does “extraordinary work”, Mr Marra said the staff have been “badly let down” and require support from the best possible leadership.

He added: “The Scottish Government must work with the Scottish Funding Council to put in place a turnaround task force to set right the situation at the University of Dundee, as a matter of utmost priority.

“There are also urgent questions to be answered on governance. Silence from remaining management is unacceptable.

‘New leadership required’

“New leadership is required at the University to deliver for students, staff and our city.”

Mr Marra said it was also important to acknowledge that other universities in the region are facing financial crises.

Across Scotland, several have reported large deficits linked to a reduction in international student numbers.

He added: “There is a structural problem in the way universities are funded and the business model imposed by the Scottish Government.

“There was precisely nothing aimed at fixing that in the budget presented to parliament this week.”

A Scottish Government spokesman said: “This will inevitably be a worrying time for the staff and students of Dundee University.

“The Scottish Government and Scottish Funding Council will support the University in developing its plans to refresh it’s leadership and deliver short, medium and long-term financial sustainability.”

Dundee lecturer Carlo Morelli, UCU honorary president, said: “It is appalling that three of the most senior managers, now including the principal of the university, can simply walk out of the door without any accountability for the position they and the wider university executive group have put the university in.

“UCU call for a withdrawal of the threatened redundancy and transparency over the finances of the university to allow the unions to resolve the difficulties the university claims to be in.”