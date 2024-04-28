Who is Jenny Gilruth? SNP education boss being touted as potential leader

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Who is Jenny Gilruth? SNP education boss being touted as potential leader

Could the woman picked by Nicola Sturgeon for government go all the way to the top?

SNP education chief Jenny Gilruth. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.
By The Courier Team

Meet the SNP minister being talked about as a potential party leader as Humza Yousaf tries to cling on to his job.

Jenny Gilruth is the Scottish Government education secretary, a brief which has put her in charge at a difficult time for pupils and teachers.

A former teacher, she taught at Royal High School in Edinburgh and was head of social subjects at St Columba’s RC High School in Dunfermline.

That may have helped with the education brief in Holyrood.

But could the woman picked by Nicola Sturgeon for government go all the way to the top?

Jenny Gilruth out campaigning in 2016 with First Minister Nicola Sturgeon

From Aberdeen to Fife

Jennifer Gilruth was born in Aberdeen in 1984. She was raised in Banff before her family moved to Ceres in Fife when she was young.

She attended Aberchirder primary school in Aberdeenshire, Ceres primary school, then Madras College in St Andrews. She went on to study politics and sociology at Glasgow University.

While a student in Glasgow she became an active member of the SNP’s student wing and served on the national executive of Young Scots for Independence.

After her undergraduate degree she studied for a PDGE to teach modern studies at Strathclyde University and worked at the Scottish Executive as a graduate researcher in the justice department.

Jenny Gilruth MSP

She joined the SNP officially at the age of 22 in 2007 and worked for ex Fife MSP Tricia Marwick MSP in her constituency office and Kenny MacAskill MSP in Holyrood.

She also had a spell as a parliamentary liaison officer for Deputy First Minister John Swinney.

Rapid rise from Mid Fife and Glenrothes win

It’s already been a rapid rise through the ranks for an MSP elected in Mid Fife and Glenrothes seat in 2016.

In January 2020 she stepped up under Ms Sturgeon to become minister for Europe, migration and international development.

It was part of a cabinet reshuffle following the resignation of disgraced finance secretary Derek Mackay.

At the 2021 Holyrood election she was re-elected to Mid Fife and Glenrothes with a majority of 10,234 – one of the biggest majorities in the country.

Jenny Gilruth MSP at a public meeting in Markinch

She became minister for transport in the reshuffle of January 2022, following the resignation of Graeme Dey from his post.

That was a tough job as the country reopened after Covid.

It was also full circle from one of her first election pitches.

In 2016, she campaigned on the need to improve transport links in Fife and was vocal in her support for the Levenmouth Rail link.

In the actual ministerial role, she had to deal with ScotRail’s pay dispute which led to 700 services being axed, putting her in the firing line by frustrated travellers.

In one memorable exchange over rail problems, she told parliament: “I don’t drive the trains.”

She was made education secretary in March 2023, working under Humza Yousaf as first minister.

Jenny Gilruth and Kezia Dugdale

Relationship with Kezia Dugdale

Before becoming a government minister, Ms Gilruth began a relationship with fellow MSP Kezia Dugdale.

At the time, Ms Dugdale was leader of Scottish Labour, and a close friend of the couple said they “share much in common” but will always “differ over politics”.

Ms Sturgeon congratulated the couple at the time by saying “love really does conquer all”.

They married in June 2022. 

This week, it is the relationships inside the SNP that are going to test people to the limit.

