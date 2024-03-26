Fife-based SNP education chief criticised over U-turn on free school laptops

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fife-based SNP education chief criticised over U-turn on free school laptops

Jenny Gilruth was asked about the issue in Fife as she visited a nursery to launch the government's latest independence paper.

By Alasdair Clark
Education Secretary Jenny Gilruth. Image: PA
Education Secretary Jenny Gilruth. Image: PA

SNP education secretary Jenny Gilruth is facing criticism from Fife councillors over the Scottish Government’s U-turn on a pledge to provide every school pupil with a laptop.

Despite an election pledge to give every school pupil a tablet or laptop with an internet connection, the Glenrothes and Mid Fife MSP told parliament the scheme will actually be means tested.

It prompted criticism from Fife councillors, with the local authority now looking to see how it can fund the roll-out.

But on a visit to an outdoor nursery in the Kingdom, Ms Gilruth claimed the Scottish Government had set its budget in challenging circumstances.

She told The Courier: “We are working towards the roll-out of the device commitment, however there are challenges for the Scottish Government, not least because of decisions taken elsewhere.”

U-turn ‘another reason’ for independence, minister says

The cabinet secretary was visiting the facility in Letham to launch the government’s latest in a series of papers setting out its prospectus for an independent Scotland.

She said the decision taken on funding for devices was “another reason” independence was needed so choices that would benefit young people could be taken in Scotland.

Jenny Gilruth in Letham, Fife
Jenny Gilruth and independence minister Jamie Hepburn on a visit to an outdoor nursery in Letham. Image: Scottish Government

John Swinney, when he was education secretary, had made the commitment in 2021 during a speech to SNP members.

“If we are re-elected in May, the SNP will roll out a new programme to deliver into the hands of every school child in Scotland a laptop, Chromebook or tablet to use in school and at home,” he said at the time.

Graeme Downie, Scottish Labour candidate for Dunfermline and Dollar, said the U-turn was the latest “appalling failure” by the SNP and would “limit opportunity” for young people in Fife.

He said: “At the General Election this year, voters of all ages will have the choice of sticking with SNP failure, or choosing a UK Labour Government that will help young people meet their own aspirations for their future.”

‘Absolute disgrace’

Councillor Kathleen Leslie, who leads the Scottish Conservative group on Fife Council, was also critical.

Ms Leslie wrote to the education secretary last year, and was told the government remained committed to delivering the pledge by the end of the parliament in 2026.

She told The Courier the latest delay was “nothing short of an absolute disgrace”.

The councillor added: “Now we hear this commitment has been dropped and it will be a means tested roll-out.

“Predictably, with this disastrous SNP Government, they blame Westminster for the lack of funding.

“It is funny how they manage to find millions to pour into ferries that go nowhere, fake embassies overseas and one ridiculous independence paper launch after another.

“When it comes to properly funding education for Scotland’s children, then it is quite another story.”

